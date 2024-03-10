Advertisement

Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 10, 2024

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: HIDDEN GERBIL MIDDAY JARGON AGENDA HEALTH

Cryptoquip

WHEN MY WIFE AND I BOTH WANTED TO CONSUME THE VERY LAST SERVING OF THE EGGY DESSERT, WE HAD A CUSTARDY BATTLE.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LUTE TUBA OBOE DRUM HARP BANJO FLUTE BUGLE CELLO

Lexigo

DECADE, EJECTS, SAUDI, INSIST, TENSES

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SKATING

  2. SNOWSHOEING

  3. BANDY

  4. CURLING

  5. HOCKEY

  6. SLEDDING

  7. SKIING

Find the Words

For the culture vulture

Kubok

