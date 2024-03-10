Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 10, 2024

Homes & Gardens

Wallpaper ideas can elevate rooms around the home. The huge choice of pattern and color means there’s a design to complement every room whatever its style and whatever your taste. And while you might be looking for decorating ideas using wallpaper for living rooms and bedrooms, be aware that there are many options suitable for kitchens and even bathrooms as technological advances enable them to tolerate humid conditions, so these rooms, too, can be full of decorative interest.