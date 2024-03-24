Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 24, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
HIGHER EYEFUL SWITCH BATTEN UTMOST PRANCE
She married the weightlifter who performed as a mime because she liked the - STRONG, SILENT TYPE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
I WAS JUST CONSIDERING TELLING YOU A BUNCH OF JOKES ABOUT UNEMPLOYED FOLKS, BUT NONE OF THEM WORK.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CHIC CIVIC CYNIC CUBIC COMIC CRITIC CLERIC
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ICICLE, ELITIST, TILES, STATISTICS, SOCIALISM
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BOOKINGS
MOCKINGBIRD
KAYAKING
STRIKINGLY
RESTOCKING
KINGSTON
HAWKING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Make your own clothes
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
