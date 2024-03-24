Puzzle solutions for Sunday, March 24, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

HIGHER EYEFUL SWITCH BATTEN UTMOST PRANCE

She married the weightlifter who performed as a mime because she liked the - STRONG, SILENT TYPE

Cryptoquip

I WAS JUST CONSIDERING TELLING YOU A BUNCH OF JOKES ABOUT UNEMPLOYED FOLKS, BUT NONE OF THEM WORK.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CHIC CIVIC CYNIC CUBIC COMIC CRITIC CLERIC

Lexigo

ICICLE, ELITIST, TILES, STATISTICS, SOCIALISM

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BOOKINGS MOCKINGBIRD KAYAKING STRIKINGLY RESTOCKING KINGSTON HAWKING

Find the Words

Make your own clothes

Kubok

