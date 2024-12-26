Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: HONEY PUPIL GLASSY PRETTY

Answer: Actors like Danny DeVito, who stands just 4 feet, 10 inches tall, are — IN SHORT SUPPLY

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"It's so important to believe in yourself. Believe that you can do it, under any circumstances." − Wally Amos

Cryptoquote

IT'S NOT HOW MUCH WE GIVE BUT HOW MUCH LOVE WE PUT INTO GIVING. − MOTHER TERESA

Cryptoquip

WHEN BABY BIRDS IN A NEST GET ESPECIALLY THIRSTY, WHAT DOES THEIR MOTHER BRING THEM? PEEPSI.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EXCITE EXPOSE EMPIRE ENCORE

Lexigo

OPINION, NOSES, SONIC, COUPLE, EASYGOING

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MILLENNIUM MOUNTS HYENA MATTERING FIRE TWITTER ZADIE

Find the Words

Beautiful beaches and wineries

Kubok

