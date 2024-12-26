Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: HONEY PUPIL GLASSY PRETTY
Answer: Actors like Danny DeVito, who stands just 4 feet, 10 inches tall, are — IN SHORT SUPPLY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It's so important to believe in yourself. Believe that you can do it, under any circumstances." − Wally Amos
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
IT'S NOT HOW MUCH WE GIVE BUT HOW MUCH LOVE WE PUT INTO GIVING. − MOTHER TERESA
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
WHEN BABY BIRDS IN A NEST GET ESPECIALLY THIRSTY, WHAT DOES THEIR MOTHER BRING THEM? PEEPSI.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EXCITE EXPOSE EMPIRE ENCORE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
OPINION, NOSES, SONIC, COUPLE, EASYGOING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MILLENNIUM
MOUNTS
HYENA
MATTERING
FIRE
ZADIE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Beautiful beaches and wineries
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
