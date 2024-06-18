Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PRAWN WAVER SUMMER WEIGHT
Answer: Dracula was buying new clothing as part of his attempt to — REVAMP HIS IMAGE
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
I stand by the stuff I say, even the really stupid stuff. I'll find a way to justify it." − Country singer Blake Shelton
Cryptoquote
DINNER AND A MOVIE? FORGET THAT. I'D RATHER HAVE A PICNIC AND A WATERFALL. − AMANDA GRACE
Cryptoquip
IF TURTLES AND SNAILS WERE ABLE TO SNAP THEIR OWN CELLPHONE PICS, WOULD THOSE BE SHELLFIES?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BROWN BEIGE MAUVE GREEN
Lexigo
SLUSH, HONOLULU, USUAL, LADLE, ETHIC
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
CLICKED
DISHWASHERS
JUMPED
RAVAGE
OLYMPIA
PINTO
Find the Words
...Perfect the next
Kubok
