Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: IMPEL SNIFF PROVEN GROWTH
Answer: After a cold winter, the nursery had flowers, and they hoped people would − SPRING FOR THEM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"If people did not love one another, I really don't see what use there would be in having any spring." − Victor Hugo
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SPRING IS NATURE'S WAY OF SAYING, "LET'S PARTY!" − ROBIN WILLIAMS
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
JUMBO-SIZED JAPANESE MONSTER THAT HAS BEEN INHABITING THE COLLEGE'S CAMPUS SQUARE: QUADZILLA.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ERA EON DAY YEAR MONTH DECADE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
MAGMA, ALARMS, SEASIDE, EDITS, SOLAR
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
NONSTOP
ABDOMINAL
UNICORN
OPENING
MILES
CITIES
QUARTERBACK
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
What's your favourite?
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/19/2024 - USA TODAY