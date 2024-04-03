Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 3, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FLIRT HANDY UNFOLD BUDGET
Answer: The novice stand-up comedian’s performance wasn’t well received, but he — LAUGHED IT OFF
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Letting your kid watch stuff that's not appropriate for their age is one of the bigger mistakes you can make." — Jennie Garth
Cryptoquote
LOVE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WHAT YOU ARE EXPECTING TO GET — ONLY WITH WHAT YOU ARE EXPECTING TO GIVE — WHICH IS EVERYTHING. — KATHARINE HEPBURN
Cryptoquip
SHOULD YOU CONSIDER EVERY RETRIEVING DOG THAT'S BORN IN EARLY OCTOBER TO BE A LIBRA-DOR?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SEA LAKE INLET SOUND LAGOON
Lexigo
NEVER, RELEVANT, TARTAR, RESERVE, EVADE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
RINGING
KENTUCKY
GREETING
GRACELESS
FETCHING
RECHARGED
PROFESSION
Find the Words
Some perennial favorites
Kubok
