Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FLIRT HANDY UNFOLD BUDGET

Answer: The novice stand-up comedian’s performance wasn’t well received, but he — LAUGHED IT OFF

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Letting your kid watch stuff that's not appropriate for their age is one of the bigger mistakes you can make." — Jennie Garth

Cryptoquote

LOVE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WHAT YOU ARE EXPECTING TO GET — ONLY WITH WHAT YOU ARE EXPECTING TO GIVE — WHICH IS EVERYTHING. — KATHARINE HEPBURN

Cryptoquip

SHOULD YOU CONSIDER EVERY RETRIEVING DOG THAT'S BORN IN EARLY OCTOBER TO BE A LIBRA-DOR?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SEA LAKE INLET SOUND LAGOON

Lexigo

NEVER, RELEVANT, TARTAR, RESERVE, EVADE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

RINGING KENTUCKY GREETING GRACELESS FETCHING RECHARGED PROFESSION

Find the Words

Some perennial favorites

Kubok

