Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: OLDER NOTCH VERIFY NESTLE

Answer: The author was insistent there would be no sequel to her last novel; − END OF STORY

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"One of my biggest contributions to the music business is not singing." − Guitarist Duane Eddy

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

I ALWAYS WANTED TO BE SOMEONE BETTER THE NEXT DAY THAN I WAS THE DAY BEFORE. − SIDNEY POITIER

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHENEVER GENEROUS PEOPLE GIFT ME WITH BOTTLES OF WINE, I BELIEVE I AM ALWAYS VERY GRAPE-FUL.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SEA COVE LAKE POND INLET

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

AGAIN, NATIONS, STAND, DONALD, DRYLY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

BUBBLY CRYSTALLIZE STEINBECK SLOWER DUCK PLACATING SIGN

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

A wealth of minerals

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/11/2024 - USA TODAY