PWHL new team jerseys ranked, from mesmerizing to 'take my money'

Minnesota forward Taylor Heise (27) is introduced before the game against Montreal in a PWHL ice hockey game at XCel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The PWHL team jerseys are here, and these things are totally SWEET.

Let me be the first to say I am usually not one to get giddy about jerseys. No matter the sport, you will likely be disappointed when a new team jersey is revealed. There's usually some egregious font or a horrific color pattern you can't unsee.

However, the PWHL might have nailed the jersey-making process, and I'm not even joking. On Thursday, the organization unveiled new uniforms for all six franchises, and these things are so good, I had to rank them from mesmerizing to "here, take my money already."

Here's my totally biased ranking of all six new threads:

6. Minnesota Frost

These digs are totally ― wait for it ― frosty. *slaps knee* (I'm sorry. I'll show myself out.)

Minnesota went with the purple, white and blue colorway to represent all things cold, and I'm not mad about it. The ice detailing on the "F" is perfection, which overall has a good vibe.

5. Toronto Sceptres

I'm a huge fan of Toronto's version.

I can't explain it, but it just screams YES, and I'm absolutely hooked on the "T" and "S" having a scepter run through the middle of the logo. That's my kind of carrying-on. I would 100 percent buy this.

4. Boston Fleet

I'm a sucker for a good aquatic theme, and Boston pulled me in ― hook, line and sinker.

The detailing here is mesmerizing, and the waves in the logo and numbers are next-level good. Not to mention, I'm here for the color scheme. It's calming yet powerful, and you just can't go wrong.

3. New York Sirens

Call me a millennial homer. Call me what you want. The Sirens jerseys are IMMACULATE and remind me of the Mighty Ducks movies.

They have a clasic 90s feel to them, and I would immediately order both versions without even thinking. My bank account probably already hates me for even considering it.

2. Ottawa Charge

Um, yes. CHARGE ME UP because these jerseys are sick.

I don't know, man. These uniforms have me ready to run through a brick wall. A completely clean colorway in my favorite color (red) and the colors also represent literal fire?! SIGN ME ALL THE WAY UP.

1. Montréal Victoire

Here, take my money already.

These jerseys are so well done that I've already thought of 36 different ways I could style them, including shoes, pants, scarves, and what music will be playing when I'm wearing this in my car stunting on my neighbors. Don't you wish you could be seen with somebody as fly as me?

The color, the font, the details in the logo? PERFECTION. I can see it now ― just me in my oversized jersey, taking photos for the next six months that no one asked for.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: PWHL new team jerseys ranked, from mesmerizing to 'take my money'