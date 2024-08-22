The hitting area has the third generation of PXG's pyramid face design to help normalize ball speed and improve distance control. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Gear: PXG Allan putter

Price: $449.99

Specs: 303 stainless steel chassis with injected polymer and milled 6061 aluminum crown.

Who It’s For: Golfers who want to reduce face rotation on putts and increase stability and consistency.

What You Should Know: The PXG Allan putter is designed with an S-shaped hosel that creates a toe-up balance, helping the putter’s face stay square to the arc of your stroke. This design aids golfers in making solid contact more easily.

The Deep Dive: According to the Rules of Golf, when you sole your putter and rest it flat on the ground, the shaft can’t go straight up. If it did, golfers could make a pure pendulum stroke, which golf’s governing bodies believe would reduce the challenge of putting. To ensure a challenge, the putter must have a lie angle of no less than 80 degrees, which is why every golfer’s putting stroke has some level of arc. One of the biggest challenges in putting is returning the putter face to the exact position you establish at address and preventing it from swinging into the ball with an open or closed face, which would start the ball rolling offline.

PXG’s new Allan putter, named after the brother of PXG founder Bob Parsons, is designed to eliminate this challenge by helping golfers keep the putter face square to the natural arc of their stroke while boosting stability and improving distance control.

The hosel points directly at the center of gravity, creating toe-up or "Zero Torque" balance. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The Allan putter achieves this with a unique hosel design. Unlike many hosels that attach to the heel area and create some level of toe hang, or center-shafted putters that produce a face-balanced condition, the Allan putter has an S-shaped hosel that points the tip of the putter shaft directly over the center of gravity (CG) behind the center of the hitting area. The hosel then bends and attaches to the putter head in the heel area, creating a toe-up condition that PXG refers to as Zero Torque.

When you make a stroke with the Allan putter, the balance helps keep the face square to the arc of your stroke, reducing the chances of the face fanning open on the backswing and closing on the downswing and follow-through. According to PXG, this should allow golfers to return the putter to the ball with a square face more often and start putts rolling on their intended line more easily.

There are two other notable features of the Allan’s hosel and shaft configuration. First, when you address the ball, the backward-pointing shaft and hosel give you an unobstructed view of the ball. Second, with the shaft set so far behind the putter's topline, the Allan putter creates a natural forward press. Typically, when a golfer intentionally presses their hands forward before making a stroke, it de-lofts the face and points it downward. To counteract this, PXG designed the Allan with five degrees of loft, which offsets the two-degree forward press and makes the putter play like a club with a more typical three degrees of loft.

The aluminum top features a single black alignment line. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The black frame of the Allan putter is made of 303 stainless steel, and the face is designed to be very thin. Behind the face, there’s a hollow chamber filled with a lightweight polymer called S COR, which PXG says absorbs excessive vibrations to enhance sound and feel.

The silver-toned top piece of the Allan is milled from 6061 aluminum, which is exceptionally light. Each Allan putter comes with a single black alignment line.

On the underside of the Allan, adjustable weights have been added to the toe and heel areas, allowing fitters to adjust the putter’s swing weight based on its length or the player’s preferences. Finally, the pocket designed into the aluminum piece enables golfers to press the Allan on top of a ball and pick it up without bending over.

