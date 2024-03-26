Pymoor crisp firm in council 'waste' row after factory fire

The owner of a family crisp firm whose factory burned down has become embroiled in a fight with a council over "waste" at the site.

Corkers Crisps, near Ely in Cambridgeshire, was destroyed in a fire in May 2020, but Ross Taylor aims to redevelop it.

The county council has accused him of depositing waste near the factory site, in Pymoor, without permission and issued an enforcement notice.

Mr Taylor has lodged an appeal.

A council enforcement notice says Mr Taylor appears to have breached planning control by depositing waste and "raising" land with waste.

Officials say action needs to be taken.

"There has been no planning permission or consent issued by Cambridgeshire County Council (as the waste planning authority)..." said the council notice.

"The waste importation, storage, processing and waste uses at this site are contrary to the locational criteria for waste management development."

Mr Taylor said material had not been imported but taken from the footings of the old factory.

He said it would be reused when the factory was rebuilt.

"It's bureaucracy gone crazy," said Mr Taylor, who founded Corkers in 2010.

"An appeal has gone in. It's not that we have started a waste business or anything like.

"It's material we have taken up from the old foundations which will have to go back in when we build the new factory.

"What's the point of taking it away? We will just have to bring it back again."

The council has been asked for a response to Mr Taylor's arguments.

Mr Taylor wants to redevelop the factory and has made a planning application to East Cambridgeshire District Council, which has yet make a decision on it.

"When the factory was destroyed 110 jobs were lost," the businessman said.

"We just want to build our factory up again."

"When the factory was destroyed 110 jobs were lost," the businessman said.

"We just want to build our factory up again."