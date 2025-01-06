Qatar Airways resume flights to Syria after 13 years

The national airline of Qatar has announced that it will resume weekly flights to Syria 13 years after cancelling operations.

Qatar Airways will offer three weekly flights between Qatar and Damascus, Syria, from Tuesday (7 January).

In 2011, flights by the carrier to and from Damascus and Aleppo were cancelled amid Syria’s civil war.

The airline said that the decision to restart operations “reflects the airline’s commitment to fostering regional connectivity and supporting passenger demand” a month after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Flights will depart Hamad International Airport, Doha, for Damascus International Airport, Syria.

According to Qatar Airways, the airline will work closely with the authorities to ensure that “all necessary safety, security, and operational standards are met” ahead of the relaunch of the Syria flights.

The flight path to the Syrian capital joins Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are pleased to resume flights to Damascus, a destination of great historical and cultural importance. This announcement underscores our dedication to fostering connectivity and facilitating travel for our passengers.”

Tour operators are also considering relaunching Syria itineraries after the fall of the Assad regime.

Dylan Harris, founder of Wigan-based Lupine Travel, ran a sold-out series of trips to Afghanistan last year and is hoping to resume tours to Syria as early as April 2025.

The British adventure travel operator plans to launch holidays in Syria “as soon as stability returns” to the war-torn nation.

The UK government has opened diplomatic contact with the Syrian rebels who toppled the dictator but still urges British citizens to leave the country as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) remains a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK because of its past association with al-Qaida.

