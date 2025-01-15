Qatar announces Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage swap after 15-month conflict

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

Qatar's prime minister said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza starting on Sunday and a hostage and prisoner exchange after 15 months of war.



The agreement follows months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with the backing of the United States, and came just ahead of the 20 January inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while welcoming the deal said it was "imperative" that the ceasefire removes obstacles to aid deliveries as he welcomed the deal that includes a prisoner and hostage exchange.

Ceasefire deal

The deal, not yet formally announced, outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian detainees held by Israel, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters news agency.

Israel’s government is expected to vote on the deal on Thursday.

A Palestinian official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters earlier that Hamas had given verbal approval to the ceasefire and hostage return proposal under negotiations in Qatar and was waiting for more information to give final written approval.

