Qatar to invest €10bn in key sectors of French economy by 2030

Qatar has agreed to channel €10 billion into French startups and investment funds over the next six years as the countries deepen their already close bilateral relationship.

The deal was announced as Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday started a two-day state visit to France – his first since he acceded the throne in 2013.

France and Qatar have long enjoyed close business and military ties.

The investments – "to the mutual benefit of both countries" – will target key sectors ranging from energy transition, semiconductor, aerospace, artificial intelligence, digital, health, hospitality and culture, the French presidency said.

Truce efforts

The meeting between Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron comes as negotiators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar work to broker a six-week ceasefire deal bewteen Israel and Hamas.

France and Qatar mediated a deal in January for the shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas. Qatar authorities said last week that Hamas has started delivering the medication.



