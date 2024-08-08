Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks on Aug. 15

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. leaders called on Israel and Hamas to resume urgent talks on Aug. 15 either in Doha or Cairo to bridge all remaining gaps in the proposed Gaza ceasefire agreement and start implementing it without any delay, the three countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"It is the time to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages and prisoners," the statement added.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Chris Reese)