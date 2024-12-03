Qatari state visit LIVE: Princess of Wales to welcome Emir of Qatar to London for two-day state visit

The Princess of Wales will on Tuesday morning take part in a welcoming ceremony for the Emir of Qatar as he begins a two-day state visit to the UK.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, will be greeted by top royals during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry staged in Whitehall.

But missing will be Queen Camilla who, on Monday evening, pulled out of the official open-air greeting on Horse Guards Parade and a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, due to lingering effects of a recent viral chest infection.

Camilla will join the royal party later for a private lunch with the Emir and his wife and will also take part in all but one of the elements of the evening state banquet at Buckingham Palace, staged in honour of the Emir.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will take part in the ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, one of the few official appearances by Kate during a year in which she has been successfully treated for cancer.

Qatar state visit Kate's first since cancer diagnosis

07:05 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Qatari two-day state visit.

It marks the first state visit the Princess of Wales has taken part in since her cancer diagnosis as part of her gradual return to public duties.

The princess will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, with William in London, and accompany them to the parade ground to be greeted by the waiting King and senior government figures.

Charles, Kate, William and their guests will afterwards take part in a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, attend a lunch and visit a Picture Gallery exhibition in the royal residence.