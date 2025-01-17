Qatar's PM says Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal is 'last chance for Gaza'

The ceasefire deal is "the last chance for Gaza", Qatar's prime minister has said, adding: "Failure is not an option."

In an exclusive interview with Sky News' Yalda Hakim, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani warned that "peace won't happen" if there is not a Palestinian state.

He also criticised parties for the time it took to reach a deal.

Qatar has been one of the key mediators between Israel and Hamas in the more than 15 months since the renewed conflict erupted.

He told Sky News: "What we have reached with this deal is the last chance for Gaza. To save Gaza from this war this is our last chance.

"When we talk about peace in general, peace won't happen without a Palestinian state at the end of the day. To address the root cause of the issue and not to just address the symptoms of the issue."

Asked what the consequences of the ceasefire deal collapsing would be, he said: "Failure is not an option. That's what all of us should aspire to.

"If it fails we will not give up we will make sure it is rehashed again and the parties are adhering to that."

Mr al Thani said Qatar's role was as "guarantor and mediators" and that they would make sure the deal is delivered.

He talked about creating a "safety net" for any issues to be resolved before the deal "explodes".

Qatar's prime minister also criticised the negotiating parties for the time it took to agree a deal, saying that it was the same framework agreed upon in December 2023.

"Which is basically 13-months of a waste of negotiating the details that has no meaning and is not worth a single life that we lost in Gaza or a single life of the hostages lost because of the bombing."

He also touched on US president-elect Donald Trump, who he said could "create a greater impact for the region".

Commenting on how the incoming administration has operated during negotiations, he said: "I believe if this continues to be the attitude and approach for the next four years, we can create a lot of good things for the region."

Elaborating on the need for a Palestinian state next to an Israeli state, he said: "That's what we are aiming for.

"And I believe this moment we count on the wisdom of the leadership of the world. To really push for a solution at the end to the day."