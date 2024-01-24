QB Will Rogers says he intends to stay at Washington after coaching change

SEATTLE (AP) — Quarterback Will Rogers says he is staying at Washington after entering the transfer portal following the coaching change within the Huskies program.

Rogers posted “Bow Down,” on social media on Tuesday night in reference to the school's fight song. He also told ESPN of his intent to stay with the Huskies and play for new coach Jedd Fisch.

“It’s obviously a new conference and things like that,” Rogers told ESPN of Washington's move to the Big Ten next season. "But I have a lot of faith in coach Fisch and feel like he’ll be ready to have us compete at a high level.”

Rogers entered the transfer portal for a second time after coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama following Washington's loss in the national championship game.

Rogers was on the Washington sideline for the championship game after announcing his decision to leave Mississippi State. He is likely to be the Huskies' presumptive starter going into next season.

Rogers is the No. 2 passer in SEC history after throwing for 12,315 yards during four seasons with the Bulldogs. Rogers thrived in the pass-first offensive system of former coach Mike Leach, throwing for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 and 3,974 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2022.

Rogers’ numbers dipped this past season and he played in just eight games. He completed just 60% of his throws and had 12 TD passes.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football