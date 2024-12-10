QR code scams grow in Sacramento as AI becomes more advanced
Sacramento law enforcement warns the public about a growing trend in QR code scams that are becoming more advanced with artificial intelligence.
Sacramento law enforcement warns the public about a growing trend in QR code scams that are becoming more advanced with artificial intelligence.
Take these steps to shield your personal accounts.
She may want to choose guilt over resentment.
The board of The Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 2.9% on the...
These Canadian dividend stocks solid track record of dividend payments and visibility over future earnings and payouts The post 5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Dividend growth stocks can be fantastic investments to hang on to as they allow you to earn more dividend ...
“Awe of ‘American exceptionalism’ in markets has now gone too far,” said Ruchir Sharma, chair of Rockefeller International.
Shares in the parent company of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have plummeted, as his murder prompted renewed scrutiny of the industry and outrage over the state of US healthcare. UnitedHealth Group’s stock fell 5 percent on Friday alone, bringing its weekly loss to 10 percent. That wiped roughly $56 billion from the company’s market capitalization. After-hours trading continued to dip, dropping 5 percent on Sunday after a video leaked UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty, Thompson’s boss, s
The company operating the refinery at Come By Chance confirmed Monday that it is considering a shutdown of the Placentia Bay facility, less than one year after it began producing renewable fuels.Supervisors at the refinery were notified on Sunday that Braya Renewable Fuels "is evaluating the possibility of an economic shutdown of the plant."In a statement, the company blamed the potential shutdown on "lower-than-normal margins and short-term market disruptions caused by the expiration of the Ble
TELUS has recently demonstrated its competitive edge by achieving significant customer growth and expanding its TTech EBITDA margins, thanks to innovative product bundling and a strong focus on customer service. However, the company faces challenges such as declining ARPU and high restructuring costs, amidst a competitive telecom environment. This report covers TELUS's strategic initiatives in emerging sectors like health and agriculture, financial pressures due to debt levels, and the impact...
Retirement brings numerous financial changes, including an end to expenses you regularly paid while working. For example, you no longer need to pay for a daily commute into the office when you are...
Choosing the right stock from a heavily discounted sector may require scrutiny of the stock's finances and prospects. The post 1 Magnificent Telecom Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These growth stocks have strong fundamentals, exciting growth potential, and unique niches in thriving industries. The post 2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
OTTAWA — Financial markets and forecasters are betting on another jumbo interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, which would bring its key rate down to 3.25 per cent.
A robust growth stock with a consistent performance history and enough momentum may continue to crush the market, assuming the fundamentals remain strong. The post Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These fundamentally strong TSX stocks have solid growth potential and are likely to create lasting wealth for their shareholders. The post Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks for Building Lasting Wealth appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s planned tax cuts would wipe out Canada’s slim corporate tax advantage, likely driving more capital from the northern nation and deepening its productivity crisis. Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitCloud Computing Tax Thr
Royal Lepage has released its annual report, giving Canadians a sneak peek into what the housing market might look like in the next year. Realtor Anya Ettinger joins Ross Hull to break down some of the numbers and predictions.
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
These Canadian stocks are poised to deliver above-average returns and will likely create significant wealth for TFSA investors. The post TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
TFSA investors can make one high-quality stock their anchor holding to receive pension-like income for life. The post The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.