Quack! Quack! Quack! “Mighty Ducks” Star Shaun Weiss Gets Back on the Ice After Nearly 30 Years

“It's like riding a bike. With bones that have aged 30 years,” the former child star wrote in a recent Instagram post

Shaun Herman Weiss/Instagram; Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Shaun Weiss in 2024 and in 1994's 'Mighty Ducks'

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss is back on the ice!

More than 30 years after he starred in the beloved 1992 Disney sports comedy, the actor and comedian recently shared photos of himself back in hockey gear — and a Ducks jersey — while filming promos for deodorizer FunkAway.

“Last time I skated was the final day of filming D3,” Weiss wrote in the caption of a Sept. 29 Instagram post. “It's like riding a bike. With bones that have aged 30 years.”

Related: The Mighty Ducks Cast: Where Are They Now?

The accompanying photos showed the 45-year-old Weiss, who played Ducks goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, in a goalie helmet, pads and skates while getting into position on the ice.

As Weiss noted in his post, he also reprised his role in both Mighty Ducks sequels, 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks. But after appearing in the franchise and other films and TV shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World and Freaks and Geeks in the late ’90s and early 2000s, the former child star hit a rough patch, eventually experiencing homelessness and meth addiction.

Bobby Bank/Getty Images Shaun Weiss in October 2022

Related: Mighty Ducks Alum Shaun Weiss Marks 4 Years of Sobriety Surrounded by Fellow '90s Stars: 'The Best Night'

In 2018, Weiss entered rehab after a series of arrests, but was arrested again two years later for residential burglary while reportedly high on meth.

In 2022, the actor shared that he was two-years sober, and a month later announced that he’d been cast in his first role in 14 years, appearing in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution.

In January, Weiss celebrated four years of sobriety alongside friends and fellow child stars like Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor Nate Richert, The Secret World of Alex Mack star Natanya Ross, Salute Your Shorts actor Michael Ray Bower, American Pie actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, The Sandlot actor Marty York and others at an event at the Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.