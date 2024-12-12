As flu cases rise in the UK - what is the 'quad-demic' and how can you protect yourself?

Four illnesses are circulating in the UK this winter, in what has been dubbed the "quad-demic".

NHS leaders have issued a warning that cases of flu, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are increasing, with a rise in COVID-19 also expected.

Data released by the health body showed an average of 1,861 patients with flu were in hospital every day in the first week of December - a 70% increase from the previous week when there were 1,099 patients.

The number was also 3.5 times higher than the same time last year.

Norovirus (the winter vomiting bug) and RSV (a common cause of a type of chest infection in babies) are also on the rise.

Cases of norovirus were up 10% on the previous week and 64% on last year, while 152 children were in hospital with RSV each day - up from 107 this time in 2023.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: "The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS - the figures are adding to our 'quad-demic' worries."

What is the 'quad-demic'?

The term "quad-demic" refers to the "four very common viral illnesses that circulate every winter in different peaks," Dr David Lloyd, an NHS GP, told Sky News Breakfast last month.

The risk and complication rate of people catching all four of these illnesses at once heightens at this time of the year, hence the term, he added.

Dr Lloyd explained that illness in winter happens more frequently because people spend more time in their houses together and socialising over Christmas.

"This is peak time, so even if you are fit and healthy, your chances of catching all of these illnesses is quite high," he said.

The NHS said on 11 December that data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows flu cases are currently highest among five to 14-year-olds, but adult cases are expected to rise significantly once schools and nurseries close for Christmas.

How can you protect yourself?

"Vaccines work against the quad-demic," Dr Lloyd emphasised.

In fact, by getting vaccinated, you "halve your risk of catching any of the four illnesses", he said.

The NHS provides vaccinations against three of the four illnesses; flu, COVID-19 and, as of September this year, RSV.

The new RSV vaccine was developed as the illness can prove to be extremely dangerous for young babies and older people, especially those with heart or lung conditions, according to the NHS.

The health service said the vaccine would be a "game changer" and could typically prevent 5,000 infant hospitalisations and 2,500 adult hospitalisations.

But the window for people to get a free jab is limited, with the autumn vaccination programme closing on 19 December.

Steve Russell, chief delivery officer and national director for vaccinations and screening for NHS England, said: "It normally takes about two weeks for a flu jab to offer maximum protection, meaning it's vital that those wishing to be protected over the Christmas holidays get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible."

Dr Lloyd added that getting only one vaccination could help protect people from other illnesses due to what is known as viral interference.

"If you have had a vaccine against one of these diseases, it is triggering your body to produce non-specific chemicals that fight viruses in general. So by having one vaccine, you are protecting yourself against others as well," he said.

"These illnesses all occur in different peaks, so it makes sense to get the flu vaccine because that's the one that comes earliest, that will increase your chances of being protected against the quadruple, the triple, the double and the single infection."

How to stop the spread if you are ill?

As with any spread of germs, it is best to wash your hands with soap and water and avoid close contact with others if you are ill, the NHS advises.

If you have diarrhoea or vomiting, the NHS says not to return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

Dr Lloyd added that although mask wearing has "gone out of fashion", wearing a face covering will also help prevent the spread.

Read more from Sky News:

Trial finds new 'more effective' asthma treatment

Number of single women having IVF triples in a decade

"We [the NHS] gear ourselves up for dealing with these illnesses every year and I think it is going to be tough," he said.

"But if we all do the things that we are meant to do, which is get vaccinated and be sensible, I think we will all come through."

The NHS advises asking for an urgent GP appointment or getting help by calling 111 if you are worried about your or a relative's symptoms.

If symptoms become more serious, it is advised to call 999 or go to A&E.