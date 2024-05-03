Quadruple murder suspect questioned by police hours after family found dead

CBC

Alana Regnier says her family is reeling after thousands of dollars were stolen from their bank account.Regnier, who is originally from Unity, Sask., has been living in Calgary with her husband Caleb and two young children. Their dream is to one day own a house of their own.She said she made the difficult decision to go back to work part-time after the birth of her second child. Regnier said she was able to put in about 600 hours of work with a non-profit and managed to save about $10,000 to go