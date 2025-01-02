Quake hits California's Lake County on New Year's Day
A quake with a magnitude at one point of 4.8 struck in Lake County on Wednesday.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family greeted throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from a balcony window at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.
Systems snow will give way to a five day lake-effect event, likely resulting in over 50cm for the snow belt
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
Your National Parks on Tuesday shared footage showing a newborn black bear attempting to cross a creek, perhaps for the first time. The footage, posted below, is titled, “Baby bear vs. creek.” It shows the tiny cub pausing before
Warm and cold air masses will collide over Ontario this week, bringing lake-effect snow and snow squalls back to the province as we kick off 2025
Russian officials warned of severe environmental damage Wednesday as thousands of people came out to clean up tons of fuel oil that spilled out of two storm-stricken tankers more than two weeks ago in the Kerch Strait, near Moscow-occupied Crimea.
The sun recently hurled two coronal mass ejections toward Earth. The first is expected to reach us on Tuesday sparking aurora across the northern US.
VANCOUVER — A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver's urban Dunbar neighbourhood.
The Center for Whale Research first became aware of the new calf, named J61, on Dec. 20
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Snow squalls set up along Lake Huron shorelines as well as Georgian Bay shores today and continue into Friday. Upwards of 40cm is possible in some locales closest to Georgian Bay. Meteorologist Laura Power has all your forecast details.
The star in the centre of this map shows the location of the epicentre of Wednesday's earthquake. Though the quake was felt throughout central Newfoundland, it is believed there is no significant damage. (Earthquakes Canada)While New Year's Day is often home to a couple of rumbles and bangs, a rattling felt throughout central Newfoundland on Wednesday was not caused by a firework. Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake occurred at 2:11 p.m. NT, off the coast of the island in Notre Dame Bay,
The rain that pummeled the northeast on New Year's Eve is just a beginning of things to come as New York faces up to 3 feet of lake-effect snow and a dreaded polar vortex takes aim at the U.S. East.
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
Meteorologist Shannon Fernando explains how a nor'easter is making its way through Atlantic Canada, bringing strong winds, rain, and snow to Newfoundland and Cape Breton from late Saturday to Sunday. Learn about the process that forms the Nor'easter, its progression and what is expected. Stay informed with latest updates and forecasts.
Starting Jan. 1, a lot more can be recycled in Quebec.Items once deemed non-recyclable, like chip bags and yogurt cups, are now eligible for the recycling bin.The change comes as producers take over the management of the province's recycling program.Here's a breakdown of what's changing in 2025, and whether it will help address the province's growing waste problem.What can be recycledFor residents, the main difference is that more items can be recycled. All containers, packaging material or prin
Invasive species researchers are heralding a dip in the City of Vancouver's Japanese beetle population as a win after years-long efforts to stop the spread of the ravenous plant-munching bug.But they're also warning that the work is far from over with its detection in other areas of B.C.According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the organization responsible for trapping the insect, no Japanese beetles were detected in Vancouver in 2024 for the first time since the pest was spotted
Gordie Graham spent decades building the Telegraph Cove Resort on northeast Vancouver Island into a thriving ecotourism hub.