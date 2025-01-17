Quaker Oats recalls pancake and waffle mix over undeclared milk in packaging

Quaker Oats has announced a recall of boxes of pancake and waffle mix over concerns of undeclared milk in the packaging.

The recall, announced on Tuesday, affects a limited number of 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the boxes of pancake mix could have an undeclared milk allergen.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the FDA said.

The FDA said the boxes were sold as early as Nov. 18, 2024, and were distributed in 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.

The FDA says no allergic reactions have been reported in connection to the recall. Officials recommend people with an allergy or sensitivity to milk to discard the product immediately.

What pancake mix is being recalled?

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quaker Oats recalls pancake and waffle mix sold in 11 states