Do you qualify for a discounted Amazon Prime membership? Find out ahead of October Prime Day

Amazon's big fall sale, Prime Big Deal Days, is returning this October! So why not prepare for exclusive deals with a discounted Amazon Prime membership? Whether you're a student or government assistance recipient, an Amazon Prime membership offers access to exclusive deals, special sales, free delivery and so much more. Keep reading to find out if you're eligible to sign up for a discounted Prime membership ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

What does a student Amazon Prime membership include?

Student Amazon Prime memberships come with all the same perks as a standard membership. That means you can access fast and free shipping on most items, Amazon Prime Video, early Prime member deals and so much more!

How much does a student Amazon Prime membership cost?

Eligible students can get a free six-month Amazon Prime membership and pay a discounted fee of $7.49 per month or $69 annually after that.

How can students prove they are eligible for an Amazon Prime membership discount?

All students have to do to qualify for an Amazon Prime membership discount is provide a .edu email address when signing up. A transcript, class list, tuition bill that shows your name or an official acceptance letter emailed to student-verification@amazon.com will also do the trick.

Are there limitations during the free trial period for students?

Yes. During the six-month free trial, students will lose access to certain benefits. These include 20% off diapers and house benefit sharing, plus Kindle owners won't be able to access the Lending Library. This access is available, however, once the six-month trial period is over.

How often do you have to verify your eligibility for a student Amazon Prime membership?

As a student, the discounted rate is effective for a maximum of four years or the end of your studies. Whenever the account is up for renewal (either monthly or annually), however, you will need to verify your current student status.

You can do this by going to the "Manage Your Prime Membership" menu (if you pay monthly) or "Manage Your Student Membership" (if you pay annually) to submit the requested documentation to confirm that you are still a student. You will be automatically upgraded at the regular rate if you do not re-verify, but if you submit approved documentation within 60 days, the difference will be refunded. You are signed up again for the discounted rate each time from the date you provide proof of enrollment verification.

Does an Amazon Prime student membership expire when you graduate?

Yes, your discounted Amazon Prime membership will expire when you graduate. However, if you sign up before graduation, you can still enjoy the benefits for a little bit longer until the renewal period is up.

What is Prime Access?

If you receive SNAP, EBT, Medicaid or other qualifying government aid, you can save with a discounted Prime Access membership.

How much does Prime Access for government assistance recipients cost?

Prime Access costs $3.50 per month for the first three months for qualifying EBT and Medicaid recipients, and $6.99 per month after that.

How do you prove you qualify for an Amazon Prime membership discount with government assistance?

Upload a photo of your EBT card or eligibility letter to prove you qualify for an Amazon Prime membership discount with government assistance. From there, enter a payment method to use after your free trial ends.

Are there limitations during the free trial period?

Nope, the one-month trial for EBT or other government assistance program recipients includes all the same perks as a standard Amazon Prime free trial.

Do you pay month-by-month for a discounted Amazon Prime membership for government assistance recipients?

Yes, you will be billed month-to-month at the discounted rate once the free trial expires.

How often do you have to verify your eligibility for a discounted Amazon Prime membership?

You must verify your status every 12 months. The discount can be received for up to four years from the initial sign-up date. Amazon will send an email whenever it is time to verify your credentials to ensure you continue to qualify for the discount.

Do you get the same access to Amazon Prime as regular members with a discounted Amazon Prime membership?

Yes! Qualifying EBT and other government assistance recipients get the same access as regular Prime members—they also receive additional tailored perks and discounts including markdowns on groceries and essentials like baby food and diapers.

How do you sign up for Amazon Prime?

Go to the main Amazon Prime page and click on "Try Prime," then follow the instructions. Note that you need an Amazon account before you can sign up for Prime, but if you don't yet have one, it's easy to set up.

