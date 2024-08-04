Quarry Fire Sunday afternoon briefing.

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
- People
L.A. Man Goes Viral as the 'Squatter Hunter,' Sharing His Tricks for Booting Illegal Tenants
Flash Shelton says he consults daily with property owners and averages three encounters with squatters across the country each month
- Motherly
This viral story about a 2-year-old girl told to “cover up” by pool lifeguards is NOT OK
“This is when they start policing our bodies.”
- CBC
Off-duty Toronto cop shot downtown, suspect is wanted man: TPS
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
- BBC
Chairs and bottles thrown as protesters clash in resort
Nearly 1,000 protesters are involved in disorder after a protest in one of England's best-known resorts.
- The Canadian Press
1 of 3 killed in Nevada prison brawl was white supremacist gang member who killed an inmate in 2016
RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of three inmates killed in a Nevada prison brawl this week was a member of a white supremacist prison gang who was serving a life sentence for his role in a murder at another Nevada prison, authorities said Friday.
- CNN
Deputy’s fatal shooting of Sonya Massey highlights risky practice of hiring America’s legion of ‘wandering officers’
An Illinois deputy sheriff who killed a woman in her own home is part of what law enforcement officials and experts call America’s legion of “wandering officers” who drift from police department to police department – sometimes even after having been fired, forced to resign or convicted of a crime.
- CBC
Man lit on fire in Surrey, B.C., identified as local businessman
The man who was lit on fire in an alleged assault in Surrey, B.C., on Friday continues to be treated for serious injuries, his family says.Rahat Rao, originally from Pakistan, was identified by family as the victim in the public attack. Rao is the owner of SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station, and has been living in the city for more than 30 years.His brother-in-law Munir Riasat confirmed his identity to CBC News on Sunday, adding that Rao remains in hospital for serious burns after
- PA Media: UK News
Thugs will ‘pay the price’, Government warns amid fears of more disorder to come
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
- CNN
United Airlines says flight attendant in Terrell Davis incident is no longer employed and NFL legend’s ‘no fly’ ban is lifted
The flight attendant involved in an incident that led to Terrell Davis’ removal from a United Airlines plane in handcuffs “is no longer employed” and the NFL Hall of Famer’s “no fly” ban has been lifted, the airline told CNN Tuesday.
- ABC News
Police release new photos of suspects in 'General Hospital' actor's death
Police released new images Sunday of the suspects involved in the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor. The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Sunday, police released surveillance images from the incident, showing the three individuals suspected in Wactor's death and the car they fled in.
- Tacoma News Tribune
‘Killed her because they could.’ Man guilty in two Tacoma murders learns his sentence
Octavio Reed and an accomplice pleaded guilty to killing Heather Tucker and Bud Morgan during attempted robberies in 2021.
- The Canadian Press
Defense secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.
- CBC
Parole extended for man who planned mother, grandmother's murders
Almost 35 years after a Saanich teenager plotted the murder of his mother and grandmother, his day parole has been extended — and a second accomplice has been granted full parole.Darren Gowan (who previously went by the last name Huenemann), now 51, was 18 years old when he orchestrated the double homicide with the help of two classmates. In 1990 Derik Lord, then 17, and David Muir, then 16, carried out the murders of Sharon Huenemann, 47, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow, 69, at Leatherbarrow
- The Daily Beast
How Trumpy Conspiracy Nut Revealed Harris’ Husband’s Past Affair
For four years, an obscure election denialist named Mark Mendlovitz tried hawking a story that Doug Emhoff’s first marriage ended because he had an affair. Media outlets, he claimed in an exclusive interview with the Daily Beast, refused to run it.On Saturday, the Daily Mail broke the story, publishing a piece that alleged the second gentleman cheated on his first wife, Kerstin, with Najen Naylor, a teacher at their children’s school—and got her pregnant. Shortly after, Emhoff confirmed the accu
- The Canadian Press
US and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in 'multi-front war' with Iran
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
- The Canadian Press
Officials ID Florida deputy sheriff killed in shooting that wounded 2 other deputies
Authorities have released the name of a Florida sheriff's deputy killed in what officials called an ambush shooting that wounded two other deputies as they tried to reach him after all responded to a disturbance in a home.
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau, Smith express sorrow after firefighter dies in Jasper National Park
HINTON, Alta. — Comrades of a firefighter from Calgary who died while on duty in Jasper National Park stood on the sides of a roadway on Sunday morning as a procession mourning his loss rode by.
- CNN
1 deputy killed and 2 injured in ‘ambush’ shooting in Florida, sheriff says
A central Florida deputy was killed and two others injured when they were “ambushed” after responding to a disturbance Friday night, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.
- The Canadian Press
Jury finds protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.