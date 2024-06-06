After quarter-century, Tiny recreation director Bonita Desroches calls it a career

With the announced retirement of recreation director Bonita Desroches at last night’s Tiny Township council meeting, heartfelt well-wishes from municipal staff and township residents thanked the long-running public servant for her years of dedication.

Desroches made the decision to retire having reached the milestone age of 65, and with 25 years of service to the township under her belt. And so, many accolades were shared during her last meeting with council.

“I’ve worked here for years but it hasn’t felt that way because…,” Desroches paused in thought, “...it’s been quite the adventure, actually. It’s been a lot of fun. Working here was a pleasure, and it was really investing in our community – a community that I love, of course.”

Her impromptu comments came after Mayor Dave Evans had provided a brief introduction at the start of the council meeting. She explained that her job was made easy as: “Recreation is the foundation of a community because that’s what builds community, creates community, gets people involved.”

When asked by MidlandToday what her first day on the job was like 25 years ago, Desroches shared that she took upon the role of public works administration assistant as a way to reenter the workforce after being a full-time mother.

“When I started here, I remember coming home that first day and I couldn’t master the phones; it was just too much. I came home and said: ‘I’m not going to last. If I’m going to last a month, I’ll be really proud of myself.’ My colleagues and this community embraced me,” said Desroches.

From there, her position in the township went to the treasury department, then to working reception before being transferred as a recreation coordinator, a job which “morphed” into the position of recreation director.

Desroches is also a first-term councillor for Penetanguishene, which she said she could devote more time toward with the freedom retirement can bring.

“I’ve been here 25 years, so I think it’s time to let some fresh blood come in here and time for me to spend a little more time with my family and grandkids.”

Evans praised Desroches at the start of the meeting, and also spoke highly of her following the meeting.

“We’re so very grateful that we’re able to have her and we’re so grateful to have her bring a team behind her that can carry on. Bonita’s from the area, and to be able to have people from the area work, live, and spend their life in Tiny is something that we really treasure,” Evans told MidlandToday.

In addition to receiving gifts and praise from council and staff, an open deputation from Tiny resident Diane Leblovic also expressed appreciation to Desroches for her involvement with volunteers and recreation in the community.

To council and the community, Desroches summed up her feelings on the years of being in the job, with her voice wavering in her final words.

“It’s been a real honour and a real treat, because the best job anybody could ever have is being director here in recreation in the Township of Tiny. The best job,” Desroches reiterated. “Whoever comes and follows? Lucky them. They will have a dream come true.”

Archives of council meetings are available to view on the township’s YouTube channel.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca