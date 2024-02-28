Quarter of Gaza one step from famine as aid trucks looted, says UN

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A bystander killed in a hit-and-run during a high-speed police chase near Edmonton is being remembered for her unwavering dedication to helping those in need. Kassandra Gartner, 45, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was killed Saturday. Police have said her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt used during the chase. When she stopped and got out of her vehicle to check on the damage, she was struck by a truck police were pursuing. Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur said she was not