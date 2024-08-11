Quarterback competition continues at Maine
Maine has yet to announce its starting quarterback this year.
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
It was another disaster for Team USA men's track and field during the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after the Sha'Carri Richardson and the
Tara Davis-Woodhall embracing her husband after winning gold in the women's long jump is among the memorable scenes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The remarks in Tebogo's post-race news conference made the rounds on social media.
Alysha Newman made headlines on Thursday for doing the iconic "I'm injured, ow! No, SYKE! I'm twerking" celebration that we've seen before, in the midst of her winning a bronze medal in pole vault for her native Canada a the 2024 Paris Olympics. But there was a sto
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
"I dreamed of everything for this day except living a nightmare like this," the Italian athlete wrote, along with a photo from an ambulance
I've literally never seen anything like it.
The Flames could potentially use more offense and there's an old Edmonton Oiler still available.
PARIS (AP) — Japan's b-girl Ami won gold at the Olympics ' first breaking event by spinning, flipping and toprocking past a field of 16 dancers Friday in a high-energy competition that may not return for future Games.
This is a question without a full answer, isn't it? The men's 4x100 relay team once again struggled at an Olympics, finishing next to last in the finals in Paris due to a bad pass of the baton between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek, mostly dooming the rest of the legs…
This Lightning defenseman is happy about being back in Tampa Bay.
Two-time American Olympian Ariana Ramsey discovers what free healthcare is like while living in the Olympic Village — and shares her amazement with her followers on TikTok.
Is it possible that what appears to be an untradeable contract, could actually be movable?
Women's golf finished Saturday at Le Golf National with Round 4. Here's what the updated leaderboard looks like at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
Quenneville replaced Denis Savard as Blackhawks coach just four games into 2008-09 after Chicago started 1-2-1. He's in position for an encore this October with several NHL bench bosses on the hot seat..
You know the drill. Sure, in fantasy football drafts, the theory goes that you can take any player, no matter what,
The Leafs have drafted 30 defensemen since Rielly was taken by the club in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, only four have played in over 15 NHL games.
Here's how fans are reacting to a stunning Canadian upset to win gold in the men's 4x100m relay final on Friday. Spoiler: The nation is pretty fired up.