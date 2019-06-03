Quarterback Dominique Davis gets starting job with Ottawa Redblacks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have named Dominique Davis their starting quarterback.Davis has been competing with former B.C. Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings for the starting role in Ottawa after previous starter Trevor Harris signed with the Edmonton Eskimos this off-season.Redblacks coach Rick Campbell announced the decision in a scrum with reporters on Monday.“We're going to go with Dominique Davis," Campbell told reporters. "I just really like his approach. He's been very consistent. I think he just has a really good command of the offence and the players believe in him. He's going to be our guy."Davis, 29, was the backup to Harris last year in Ottawa.The East Carolina product saw action in eight games, completing 24-of-39 passes (61.5 per cent) for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.Davis signed with the Redblacks last year after seeing limited time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2015 and 2017.Jennings lost his starting job to Travis Lulay with the Lions last year, his fourth season in the league (all with B.C.). He completed 161-of-239 passes (67.4 per cent) for 1,628 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.Jennings' best year was in 2016 when he threw for 5,226 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions."Obviously, Dominique is excited. Jonathon is going to keep working," Campbell said. "I've been around this business long enough to know you need at least two guys you can count on and that can win you games. We feel both those guys can win us games."The Redblacks play their final pre-season game Thursday in Montreal against the Alouettes.Ottawa's season opener is June 15 in Calgary versus the defending champion Stampeders in a rematch of last year's Grey Cup.The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have named Dominique Davis their starting quarterback.

Davis has been competing with former B.C. Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings for the starting role in Ottawa after previous starter Trevor Harris signed with the Edmonton Eskimos this off-season.

Redblacks coach Rick Campbell announced the decision in a scrum with reporters on Monday.

“We're going to go with Dominique Davis," Campbell told reporters. "I just really like his approach. He's been very consistent. I think he just has a really good command of the offence and the players believe in him. He's going to be our guy."

Davis, 29, was the backup to Harris last year in Ottawa.

The East Carolina product saw action in eight games, completing 24-of-39 passes (61.5 per cent) for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Davis signed with the Redblacks last year after seeing limited time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2015 and 2017.

Jennings lost his starting job to Travis Lulay with the Lions last year, his fourth season in the league (all with B.C.). He completed 161-of-239 passes (67.4 per cent) for 1,628 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Jennings' best year was in 2016 when he threw for 5,226 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

"Obviously, Dominique is excited. Jonathon is going to keep working," Campbell said. "I've been around this business long enough to know you need at least two guys you can count on and that can win you games. We feel both those guys can win us games."

The Redblacks play their final pre-season game Thursday in Montreal against the Alouettes.

Ottawa's season opener is June 15 in Calgary versus the defending champion Stampeders in a rematch of last year's Grey Cup.

The Canadian Press