Quavo’s Latest Look? Chic Snowboarder

Besides music, Quavo’s other passion in life is sports. He was a record-setting quarterback at Berkmar High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia (where one of his peers was Offset, a future member of his hip hop group, Migos). Basketball is another obsession. While on tour together in 2018, Quavo and Drake held a half-court shot competition with $10,000 at stake (Quavo ended up making the shot). It wasn’t just luck, either—he yet again showed off his tricky half-court shot on a Vogue video shoot a few months later, which he did in a full Louis Vuitton look, no less.

Just a few days into 2020, though, Quavo seems to be learning a whole new sport: He posted a video to Instagram that shows him snowboarding on a bunny hill in Aspen, Colorado. He posed for slope-side pictures with his girlfriend, fellow rapper Saweetie, and Kevin Hart and his family, and he christened himself “Snowcho” as he cautiously made his way down the slight incline as small children on skis rushed past him. He might have wiped out in the end, but at least he looked good doing it—he bundled up in a festive red, white, and gray snowsuit. Learning how to snowboard might be a New Year’s resolution for the rapper, but his signature style is clearly rolling over into the new decade.

quavo-skiing.jpg Photo: Courtesy of Quavo / @quavohuncho More

Originally Appeared on Vogue

