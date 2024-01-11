Quebec braces for another big storm this weekend with heavy snow and wind

There will be little breathing room between winter storms in Quebec, as all eyes are now on a major and disruptive system pushing in for the weekend. That's after 20+ cm of snow fell across parts of the region, prompting school closures and power outages earlier this week.

The biggest difference with this weekend storm is the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, with less rain likely to impact snowfall totals this time around. In some cases, accumulations could be significant.

Strong wind gusts will also accompany the snow, so drivers are being urged to plan ahead, and brace for changing and quickly deteriorating conditions.

Friday night through Saturday

A significant winter storm is forecast to impact southern Quebec once again, bringing with it heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and a little bit of mixing and rain.

Snow will start in southern and western Quebec through the overnight hours on Friday, spreading into Quebec City and surrounding areas by the early morning on Saturday.

The heaviest snow will fall Friday overnight and into Saturday morning, with lighter precipitation and some mixing with rain moving into southern areas by Saturday afternoon. The rain will be relatively brief in Montreal compared to the last soggy event.

It is still a tricky forecast for Montreal and areas south and east however, as it'll be a fine line with how much snow will fall and accumulate before the warmer temperatures move in. There's also the chance for freezing rain and ice pellets to develop during the transition from snow to rain.

While exact snowfall totals are still uncertain, a widespread 10-20+ cm of snow is possible in the hardest areas by the time all is said and done.

The snow, combined with winds gusting between 60-80 km/h will likely result in hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to adjust or postpone any non-essential travel plans.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on this major storm in Quebec.

