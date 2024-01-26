Quebec Cardinal Gérald Lacroix denies sex allegations levelled in class-action suit

QUEBEC — A senior leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Quebec is stepping back from his functions as he fights allegations of sexual assault that emerged as part of a class-action lawsuit.

The Quebec City archdiocese says Cardinal Gérald Lacroix denies the allegations and believes them to be unfounded.

The diocese says Lacroix will withdraw from his duties as archbishop until the situation is clarified, adding that he plans to publish a message to church members in the coming days.

Lacroix's name was among 15 added Thursday to a list of alleged perpetrators filed as part of a lawsuit brought by the law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee.

The class action was authorized by the Quebec Superior Court in 2022 and covers anyone who was sexually assaulted by clergy or lay personnel who were under the responsibility of the Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City, dating back to 1940.

The allegations against 66-year-old Lacroix date back to 1987 and 1988 and involve an alleged victim who was 17 at the time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

