Quebec City man sentenced to less than 2 years for sexually assaulting minors in 2021

Mamadou Kalilou Barry was arrested in Quebec City in 2021. He was sentenced to two years less a day in prison after sexually assaulting two teens. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A Quebec City man who was charged with sexually assaulting minors has been found guilty and sentenced to two years less a day in prison.

Mamadou Kalilou Barry, alongside two underage accomplices, sexually assaulted two 15-year-olds in August 2021.

Barry, who is now 22, was 19 at the time of the assault, which occurred at the home of one of the victims.

After serving his sentence, Barry will have to complete 200 hours of community service as part of a two-year probation.

He will also have to provide a DNA sample for the police and register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.

Prosecutor Régis Juneau-Drolet noted that one of the victims had suffered from anxiety and insomnia, as well as suicidal thoughts, after the incident. The teenager also had to take medication for two years to treat depression.

Barry's lawyer, Laurence Katherine Duceppe, said her client had a difficult upbringing.

Barry spoke briefly, claiming to have worked on himself in recent months.

"I hope they'll be OK and forgive me," said Barry, referring to the victims.

Judge Thomas Jacques confirmed his conviction and praised the courage shown by the two victims, saying he hopes the end of the legal process will enable them to look to the future with "hope and optimism."

The other two boys involved in the assault had their cases heard in youth court.