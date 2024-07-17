Quebec Cree youth gather and compete at Eeyou Itschee Summer Games

Around northern Quebec, Cree youth compete in Mistissini for the Eeyou Istchee Summer Games from July 14-20. (Brendan Forward/Eeyou Istchee Summer Games - image credit)

The Eeyou Istchee Summer Games are back with a new name and a new look after a 13-year hiatus.

More than 500 youth athletes aged 9 to 18 from across six Cree communities are gathered in Mistissini, Que. from July 14 - 20, to connect and compete in sports such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, canoeing, track and field, and more.

After years of planning, Jordan Masty, deputy youth grand chief of the games, is excited to see the event come together.

"It was amazing to see all the athletes from around Cree Nation here to compete and show their skills," Masty said.

The games were previously known as the Cree Nation Summer Games, but were renamed to reflect the region's traditional name.

Youth will also connect over traditional activities that are uniquely Cree, Masty said. Workshops on beadwork, minitature paddle carving and antler carving have been planned throughout the games.

"We've got to remember where we came from. We still have our culture, that's really one of the highlights of the games," Masty said.

"We're still here, we're still competing in the sports that we love," said Masty.

Jordan Masty, the current Deputy Youth Grand Chief of Eeyou Istchee, speaking at the opening ceremonies.

Jordan Masty, the current Deputy Youth Grand Chief of Eeyou Istchee, speaking at the opening ceremonies. (Theresa MacLeod Loon/Eeyou Istchee Summer Games)

One of the athletes competing at this year's games in the basketball and volleyball categories is Sydney Matoush, 18, from Mistissini.

"It's quite exciting because it's the first time playing [in Eeyou Istchee] in a while," said Matoush, who travels often to compete down south. He was also the flag bearer for team Mistissini.

Matoush also has ambitions to play division two basketball at Champlain College in Lennoxville, Que. Until then, he's focusing on representing his home community at the games.

"It's quite competitive. We're trying to get focused right now with the team and try to aim for gold," he said.

Positive challenge for youth

Some athletes are competing in multiple sports for the first time.

Madison Gull-Jolly is 15 years old and from Waswanipi, Que. She'll be competing in canoe race, basketball, volleyball, long jump, high jump, and both long and short distance running.

Athlete Madison Gull-Jolly, left, with her sister and coach Amanda Gull, right, are from Waswanipi, Que. Gull-Jolly is competing in multiple sports at the games.

Athlete Madison Gull-Jolly, left, with her sister and coach Amanda Gull, right, are from Waswanipi, Que. Gull-Jolly is competing in multiple sports at the games. (Vanna Blacksmith/CBC)

"This is actually bringing me [outside] my comfort zone," said Gull-Jolly, who has earned her community two gold medals since the start of this year's games.

"I focused my mind on running, trying to beat the opponent. I never thought I would have the gold medal. I was just trying it for fun," she said.

Gull-Jolly said the athletes' parade made her nervous, but after meeting with other youth she started feeling more comfortable.

Keeps youth focused: coach

Youth who compete are welcomed and supported as learners, say coaches.

Betty Anne Forward, who coaches the Mistissini girls' basketball team, said sometimes during practices, players get shy or embarrassed when they think they aren't doing the right thing.

"We always tell them 'We're all learning,'" she said.

"We don't expect them to be professional athletes at this level." Forward said.

Betty Anne Forward, left, with daughter Audrey Matoush, middle, and brother Patrick Forward, right. The Mistissini girls U18 girls basketball team won their first game Tuesday.

Betty Anne Forward, left, with daughter Audrey Matoush, middle, and brother Patrick Forward, right. The Mistissini girls U18 girls basketball team won their first game Tuesday. (Vanna Blacksmith/CBC)

Forward wants young people to learn teamwork, all while staying physically active.

"There's less of a chance of them drinking or getting into trouble or drugs," she said.

Forward believes that kids need more parental involvement around their sports.

"Just to give a little bit of their time, whether it's an hour, a week, a month. A little bit of time can go a long way," Forward said.

Jordan Masty also hopes players connect with each other and gain confidence through sports.

"This is the place where you can make friends you always want to remember," Masty said.

"Win or lose, you should be proud of representing your community."