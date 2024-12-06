Quebec education minister says province needs a new law to prevent religion creeping into schools

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville said Friday the province needs new legislation to prevent religious behaviour in public schools. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Quebec education minister said on Friday the government intends to introduce new legislation to "strengthen secularism in our school system."

His comments came after a report in La Presse described religious behaviour at Saint-Maxime school in Laval, Que., the latest public school in the Montreal area to face similar allegations.

Bernard Drainville, the minister, said he had no details of what would be in the new legislation and asked reporters at the National Assembly to "be patient."

But he did have scathing words for the allegations reported in La Presse, which included prayer inside classrooms and teachers communicating among themselves and with students in Arabic.

"That's not our Quebec," he said. "Students praying in the classroom, while class is in session, with the teachers there. Hallways used as prayer spaces, in contravention of the directive against prayer in schools … heckling during sex education … that's not our Quebec."

Quebec's Education Ministry announced in November that it was monitoring 17 schools for possible violations of the province's secularism law. That announcement came after a 90-page government report highlighted an allegedly toxic environment for teachers and students at Bedford elementary school in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Eleven teachers at that school were suspended after an investigation.

Jean-François Roberge, the minister responsible for laicity — often referred to as secularism — said Friday that the incidents involving religion that are being reported in the province's schools are indicative of what he described as a wider problem.

Eleven teachers at Bedford elementary school were suspended this past weekend for allegedly creating a toxic environment since 2016.

Eleven teachers at Bedford elementary school were suspended for allegedly creating a toxic environment since 2016. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"What we see in the schools seems like the tip of the iceberg," he said. "It's a manifestation of a deeper problem where we see people, and institutions, that are intentionally trying to influence things, trying to have religious considerations put in our institutions that are somewhat incompatible with the notion of state secularism."

The report into Bedford and the subsequent reports of incidents at other schools have drawn the attention of provincial politicians.

On Friday, opposition parties echoed the minister's concern about the influence of religion inside Quebec schools.

Both interim Liberal Party Leader Marc Tanguay and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal said they were open to new legislation, or an amendment to the current secularism law, known as Bill 21.

WATCH | What happened at Bedford elementary?:

Ghazal said her party would like the government to focus on equitable disparities inside the province's school system, which she described as the root of the problem.

"The government tells us, no the problem is secularism, and we're going to reinforce the law. We're open to that, but we want to see what they present," she said.

Meanwhile, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said there was an "Islamist infiltration" taking place in the province's schools. He said there is a backlash to Bill 21 that he says has placed a chill on some Quebecers and made them unwilling to speak out if they see religious behaviour in a public institution for fear of appearing racist.

"It's not a question of Christian Quebecers or secular Quebecers against Muslim Quebecers," he said. "We are all in this together in search of a model in our schools that respects everyone and doesn't include religious elements."