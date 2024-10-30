Quebec will expand list of work-related cancers linked to firefighting

In the past, if a firefighter got sick with a cancer that was not on the list, the onus fell on them to prove it was directly related to their job. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)

After years of firefighters' unions lobbying to get Quebec's workplace health and safety board, the CNESST, to recognize more cancers linked to their work, the province plans to add six more to the presumptive cancer list.

Under the proposed amendment, leukemia, brain, testicular, esophageal, colorectal and breast cancer will be added, removing the need for firefighters to prove the disease was work-related.

In the past, if a firefighter got sick with a cancer that was not on the list, the onus fell on them to prove it was directly related to their job.

In an interview with CBC News, Labour Minister Jean Boulet said he's heard from many firefighters who faced long delays to get the compensation they deserve.

"It has become a priority for me," said Boulet, who added he was proud to remove this burden. "I'm very happy, not only for the firefighters, but for their families."

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said it was a priority of his to expand the list of workplace-related cancers for firefighters.

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said it was a priority of his to expand the list of workplace-related cancers for firefighters. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC)

The CNESST estimates that these changes will help dozens of firefighters a year get compensation.

Boulet said the work is not finished.

"We will keep improving the situation," said Boulet. "It's still my intention to add new cancers."

Quebec recognizes fewest cancers

The CNESST currently recognizes nine cancers that are directly related to firefighting — the fewest in all of Canada.

For comparison, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia recognize between 18 and 20 types of workplace-related cancers for firefighters.

The change, which is expected to be in place by March 2025 would bring Quebec's number up to 15. It's not parity, but would represent the vast majority of the cancers firefighters are diagnosed with, said Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association, which has called for the list to be expanded for more than a decade.

He was happy the labour minister had taken this step.

"Fires don't burn differently in Quebec," said Ross. "We have the exact same risks of cancer of any firefighter and there was absolutely no reason a Quebec firefighter should be considered a second-class firefighter."

The Montreal Firefighters Association has called for the presumptive cancer list to be expanded for more than a decade, said association president Chris Ross.

The Montreal Firefighters Association has called for the presumptive cancer list to be expanded for more than a decade, said association president Chris Ross. (Charles Contant/CBC)

This year alone, eight Montreal firefighters have died from cancer recognized by the CNESST as being work-related, said Ross.

In the past four years, 44 firefighters have died.

"Most cancers that are diagnosed for Montreal firefighters end up being fatal," said Ross. "So the most important thing is that the firefighter's family is going to be taken care of — the widow, the kids."

According to Health Canada, firefighters have a nine per cent higher risk of cancer diagnosis and a 14 per cent higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general public.

Montreal firefighter Gabriel Thibert was diagnosed in February with Stage 4 glioblastoma, a fast growing and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Last spring, his colleagues started a fundraiser in his name for the MUHC Foundation to advance research.

The publicity around the father-of-two's story resulted in his name being brought up a few times in the National Assembly.

His cancer will now be on the CNESST's list.

"I take a bit of pride in that," said Thibert. " I am very happy that it turned out to be fruitful."

He said it's "about time" Quebec moved to add more cancers to the firefighters' presumptive cancer list, especially when other provinces have recognized many more types of cancer for years.

Montreal firefighter Gabriel Thibert was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in February. He said it's 'about time' the province expanded coverage.

Montreal firefighter Gabriel Thibert was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in February. He said it's 'about time' the province expanded coverage. (CBC)

He believes this compensation will take a lot of stress off other firefighters and their families if they get sick.

"It is satisfying to see the human side win," said Thibert.

Better prevention needed

Firefighters are routinely exposed to potential carcinogens. When a building burns, the smoke can contain wood, plastic, asbestos and other chemical byproducts such as benzene and formaldehyde, said Paul Demers, director of the Occupational Cancer Research Centre in Toronto.

Even diesel exhaust fumes from fire trucks in the garage and some foams used in firefighting can expose firefighters to cancer risks, said Demers.

Everything indicates that the building is vacant, said Montreal Fire Chief Sylvain Jalbert.

The CNESST currently recognizes nine cancers that are directly related to firefighting — the fewest in all of Canada. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

"I think the most common thing to think about is inhaling the smoke," he said. "But the fact is that many of these chemicals can also pass through the skin and they do collect on the outside of firefighting equipment."

In the past few years, Demers said there's been a lot of research on how to best decontaminate equipment. Even during that process, chemicals can get on firefighters' skin.

Municipal firefighters usually have good respiratory equipment, but that's not necessarily the case for those who work on forest fires. It's also challenging because they often sleep in camps which can expose them to chemicals for a longer period of time than municipal firefighters.

Demers said the focus on prevention is very important as by the time a firefighter is diagnosed, it's very late in the game.

"Some of these cancers are very deadly," said Demers. "You don't want people to be getting them in the first place."

Now that the CNESST recognizes these cancers, Ross also hopes there will be a stronger commitment to improved prevention. That includes early cancer screening, better equipment and decontamination measures.

"But the sad reality, when you come down to any employer, whether it's the City of Montreal or a private employer, prevention is very expensive," said Ross.