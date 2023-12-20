Quebec labour unions threaten unlimited strike in new year if no deal is reac

MONTREAL — Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers say they will launch an unlimited strike early in the new year if they don't reach a deal with the government.

The four unions, which are negotiating together and calling themselves the "common front," say it's still possible to settle before the end of 2023 but add that negotiations need to intensify for that to happen.

Common front leaders told reporters today they have not set a date for an unlimited general strike in 2024.

The unions, which represent 420,000 public sector workers, including teachers, education support staff and lab technicians, have held three strikes, most recently from Dec. 8 through Dec. 14.

A teachers union with the common front dismissed a government offer presented Tuesday, while an unaffiliated teachers union that has been on unlimited general strike for four weeks said it was studying the offer.

The provincial government has said it hopes to reach a deal with unions before the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

