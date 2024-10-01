Quebec Liberal Marwah Rizqy to step away from politics in 2026

In 2026, Marwah Rizqy will step away from her job as MNA for Montreal's Saint-Laurent riding to focus on her young children, but she says she wants young women to know that it is possible to balance motherhood and politics. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC - image credit)

Marwah Rizqy, the Quebec Liberal MNA for the Saint-Laurent riding in Montreal, will not seek re-election in 2026, opting to step away from politics to spend more time with her young family.

She said Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she wants to be closer to her two young sons whom she shares with fellow Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley.

At a news conference at the National Assembly on Monday, Rizqy said she has been leaving her children four days a week to travel to the National Assembly in Quebec City, which she said is "too great a sacrifice."

"I wanted these children so much. I want to raise them myself," she told reporters. "My decision is made and it is final."

Rizqy also shut down rumours that she would consider running for mayor, saying that a political career for her will be out of the question for at least 15 years after her departure.

Balancing motherhood and politics

In her post, she stressed to young women that "it is possible to have it all," noting that she considers to have had it.

"I allowed myself to dream and, above all, to believe in it," she said, noting that as the daughter of Moroccan immigrants, "from a more than underprivileged background," her presence at the National Assembly is "a victory in itself."

She added that it is possible for women to juggle motherhood and a political career, but her parenting situation is "more complicated" given her and Kelley's roles.

"You're just going to need a lot of organization and yes, it comes with a great price," she said.

Rizqy was first elected as a MNA in the Saint-Laurent riding in 2018.

She ran in the 2015 federal election with the Liberals in the riding of Hochelaga but lost to New Democratic Party candidate Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet.

Rizqy said that by announcing her plans today, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) and its next leader will have time to find a candidate who is "totally dedicated to the people of Saint-Laurent."

The PLQ has been without an official leader since Dominique Anglade resigned following the party's disappointing showing in the 2022 provincial election.

The first phase of the Quebec Liberal leadership race begins on Jan. 13, 2025.

Rizqy mentioned that Kelley had offered to quit politics and stay home so she could continue her political career.

She said she refused because, as her children get ready to attend school in a couple of years, being a part-time parent was a prospect she no longer envisioned for herself.

"My two sons, they deserve a full-time mother," she said.

In his own statement, Kelley confirmed he will be running in the 2026 election.

"I hope the people of Jacques-Cartier will give me the privilege to represent them once again in 2026," he said.