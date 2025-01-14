The Quebec Liberal Party leadership race has begun — too late, some say
Over the next five months, at least four candidates will make their case to party members why they should lead the Liberals into the next provincial election.
The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.
The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.
Given Trump's narrow Congressional majorities and broad promises, he is likely to fail.
It's all reality TV at this point.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...
The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9
CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald
Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s
The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'
Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment
Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday of taking a soft approach to Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.Singh speculated Poilievre's approach could be influenced by his endorsement from Elon Musk."[Poilievre's] plan is literally to do nothing … until an election," Singh said Monday, a week before Trump is inaugurated president of the United States.Last week, Poilievre outlined his plan to deal with Trump's threat, which includes offe
More than two months after Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump, the joint fundraising committee she set up with the Democratic National Committee is still charging recurring donors, according to a Politico report. Some of them are miffed. “It’s silly, out of touch, and needlessly takes advantage of our most loyal supporters,” one Democrat told Politico, sharing screenshots of charges to their accounts continuing into January.
Trump claims voters gave him a broad mandate for change. I hope the GOP can walk the president-elect back from some of his more outlandish decisions.
Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford brushed off President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to take Greenland by military force in a Sunday Meet the Press interview. “The United States is not going to invade another country,” Lankford said on the NBC show. “That’s not who we are.” Trump has publicly coveted the mineral-rich territory of NATO-ally Denmark for years, dating back to his first term in office.
The Trump-like Conservative leader is riding an anti-establishment wave—and will almost certainly become PM this year.
Some of Canada's most prominent Conservatives are defending Pierre Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne for criticizing former party leader Erin O'Toole on social media.On Sunday, O'Toole wished Liberal MP and cabinet minister Anita Anand well, following her announcement that she would not run in the next federal election.Anand was a former defence minister, and O'Toole served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 12 years. He was also the leader of the Opposition during her time as minister."I saw the dedi
President Joe Biden took a parting shot at Vladimir Putin as he bragged about beating the Russian president to the center of Kyiv. In his final foreign policy speech before stepping down, Biden mocked Putin for thinking he could easily take the Ukrainian capital. “When Putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he’d conquer Kyiv in a matter of days,” Biden said. “The truth is, since that war began, I’m the only one that’s stood in the center of Kyiv, not him. Putin never has.”
Vladimir Putin is determined to further enlarge Russia, and he sees Donald Trump’s plan to buy Greenland or take it by other means as a way to whitewash Putin’s attempted conquest of Ukraine, as well as his potential future endeavors. Russian state TV’s talking heads, many of whom see Trump as a potential savior who is going to lift sanctions, are taking it a step further, and speculating that Trump might willingly split Greenland with Russia. “In recent days, events have been developing very ra