Quebec man charged with killing three men with truck ordered to stand trial

AMQUI, Que. — A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck last March in a town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City has been ordered to stand trial.

Steeve Gagnon's preliminary inquiry was scheduled to last five days this week but the hearing ended today with the consent of both parties.

In response, Quebec court Judge Annick Boivin sent the case to trial and put off proceedings until June 3.

Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, nine counts of attempted murder and two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.

Gagnon, 39, turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gérald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.

The evidence heard during the preliminary hearing is under a publication ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press