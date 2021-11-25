This Quebec mayor was elected by the luck of the draw — literally

·3 min read
Saint-Jean-de-l&#39;&#xce;le-d&#39;Orl&#xe9;ans is a rural town located on &#xce;le d&#39;Orl&#xe9;ans near Quebec City, an island known for its agricultural products. After 24 years with the same mayor, it elected a new one by draw. (Pierre Lahoud - image credit)
Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans is a rural town located on Île d'Orléans near Quebec City, an island known for its agricultural products. After 24 years with the same mayor, it elected a new one by draw. (Pierre Lahoud - image credit)

It was through the luck of the draw — literally — that Jean Lapointe was declared mayor of Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, Que., on Tuesday.

The town of about 1,200 people is located on Île d'Orléans, an island in the St. Lawrence that is known for its farming, strawberries and panoramic views of Quebec City.

Lapointe's name was picked out of a judge's hat after he and his only opponent, outgoing mayor Jean-Claude Pouliot, each got 327 votes during the 2021 municipal election.

Under Quebec law, when there is a tie for first place between two candidates, the winner is determined by a draw.

If that happens, each candidate must be notified in advance and the draw must be done in their presence at a time and place they agree on, said Elections Quebec spokesperson Julie St-Arnaud Drolet.

Radio-Canada
Radio-Canada

"I never thought I'd be elected as mayor through a draw," said Lapointe, adding it felt a bit like a game of Russian roulette.

The new mayor said he was nonetheless thrilled by the result. He first expressed his interest in the position in June, when he was still working as a city councillor, he said.

Pouliot, who had served as mayor of the rural village for 24 years, said he found the situation very peculiar.

"Personally I would've preferred to do another election and that we start over, that we start a new campaign," he said. To him, it doesn't feel like there is a clear mandate from the population if someone wins by a draw, he said.

Even if it wasn't what he hoped for, Pouliot said he accepted the result.

"The law tells us it must be by a draw," he said. "We must live with it."

Draw comes after official recount

Lapointe was first declared winner on the night of the Nov. 7 election, but only by one vote.

Pouliot asked for a recount after learning that a couple of ballots in his favour had been rejected for not being marked properly.

Radio-Canada
Radio-Canada

A judicial recount was approved by a Court of Quebec judge on Nov. 16, and took place on Tuesday at the courthouse in Quebec City.

One ballot that had initially been rejected was validated, putting both Lapointe and Pouliot at a tie and prompting the need for a draw.

That's when Judge Christian Boutin put both their names in his hat, and picked one — Lapointe.

Lapointe said the waiting period to know whether he would indeed become mayor was very stressful for him and his partner because they had worked hard on the campaign.

But now that the process is over, he said he looked forward to working with the councillors to draft the municipal budget.

He said one of his priorities is to make the decision-making process more transparent, which he plans on doing by ensuring that the council deliberations are filmed and made available to the public.

Unlikely, but not unheard of

While rare, it's not the first time a situation like this has happened in Quebec.

In 2017, Gladys Martin Driscoll was re-elected as mayor of Saint-Augustin, by a draw, after she tied with her cousin and opponent Shirlynn Driscoll.

St-Arnaud Drolet could not confirm if any other mayors had won by draw this year, but she said at least two councillors were elected this way.

One of them was France Groulx, who won against Bruce Ditcham after both got 207 votes. She became city councillor for the town of Bedford, in the Eastern Townships.

The other was Ovila Soucy, who won against Sylvie Claveau after they tied with 54 votes each. He will serve as city councillor for Saint-Luce, a town in the lower St. Lawrence.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Gardiner Park neighbourhood death

    Regina police have made an arrest and laid a second-degree murder charge in relation to a homicide in the city's Gardiner Park neighbourhood earlier this month. In a release, the Regina Police Service said it has charged 31-year-old city resident Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed in the death of 29-year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie, also of Regina. Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Heseltine Road just before 6 a.m. CST on Nov. 14 after a report of a death. Emergency responders found the body of the ma

  • Factbox-Timeline of the Ahmaud Arbery case

    Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks and shot to death. The killing took place about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery left his mother's house before 1 p.m. on Sunday for a jog just outside coastal Brunswick, Georgia, his aunt, Thea Brooks said.

  • AP Top Stories November 23 P

    Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 23rd: Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people; Prosecutors make final arguments in Ahmaud Arbery case; Three missing in Michigan explosion; Christmas tree arrives at the Vatican.

  • U.S.-Canada land border opening: The rules you need to know before crossing for the first time in over a year

    Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land and ferry border between the U.S. and Canada more freely in November, but the jury is still out about Canadians who received mixed doses.

  • Erie Shore Drive flooding in Chatham-Kent, public asked to avoid area

    The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is reporting that there is flooding along and over Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, the authority said in a news release. There was flooding on properties along the road Wednesday morning and sustained wind speeds have since increased, according to conservation authority staff. There is water on and over the roadway but "significant flow" across the road hasn't been happening yet. Standing water continues to build up on properties and the a

  • B.C. braces for storms as it is in 'uncharted territory': public safety minister

    British Columbia remains in "uncharted territory" with a chain of storms set to sweep over areas of the province that are already struggling to recover from devastating flooding, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Wednesday. Wind and rainfall warnings blanketed most of the B.C. coast and they come after about a dozen so-called atmospheric rivers have saturated land in the province since September. Farnworth said even routine rainfall may cause already swollen rivers to rise to dangerous

  • Unrelenting deluge floods the East Coast with 100-200 mm of rain

    Flooding remains a threat in parts of Atlantic Canada Wednesday as a stalling low brings persistent, extreme rainfall.

  • COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario

    The Ontario vaccination portal has opened up thousands of spots for parents to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible children. Some appointments start as early as Thursday. Caryn Lieberman reports from one of the vaccination clinics.

  • Blair says B.C. residents can cross border without COVID-19 test for essential supplies

    Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair says fully vaccinated British Columbia residents are allowed to cross the U.S. border for essential supplies without an expensive molecular COVID-19 test. He says that direction was issued to the Canada Border Services Agency but, given reports that some travellers have faced hefty fines, more clarification is required.

  • Flood management in B.C. is left up to municipalities. Should it be?

    Year after year, reports have been issued and warnings given that B.C.'s flood management system was haphazard and in need of upgrades or reform. "The current model for flood risk governance in B.C. is broken," reads the most recent one, a May 2021 report for the Fraser Basin Council, in the first sentence of its conclusion after 139 pages of research. But year after year, little in the way of systemic change happened, until this month's catastrophic flooding and landslides across much of southw

  • False claims of stillbirths among vaccinated mothers at B.C. hospital slammed as harmful disinformation

    Health authorities say there's no truth to social media rumours that suggest there were more than a dozen stillbirths in 24 hours at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, Vancouver Coastal Health dismissed disinformation suggesting a spike in stillbirths among mothers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. "There is no truth to this claim and the individuals spreading this false information have no affiliation to either LGH or VCH. There has been

  • Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of migrants remain stuck. Belarus' Interior Ministry officials said Tuesday that 118 migrants flew out of the capital, Minsk, on Monday to their home countries after the ex-Soviet country's authorities “assisted them with paperwork and pas

  • No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

    LONDON (AP) — Several British politicians demanded a change in parliamentary rules on Wednesday after a lawmaker was told she couldn't bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons chamber. Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy said she had received a letter from House of Commons authorities after she took her son Pip to a debate. She said she had previously taken both Pip and her older daughter to Parliament without problems, but had been told the rules had changed in September. Members

  • AP Top Stories November 24 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday November 24th: All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder; Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what's next; Silversmith creates jewelry inspired by nature.

  • Union calls for independent review of workloads for veterans' case managers

    OTTAWA — The union representing case managers at Veterans Affairs Canada is calling for an independent, external review following reports its members are struggling with excessive workloads, which are putting severely disabled veterans at risk. The Union of Veterans' Affairs Employees made its request in a letter to Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay this week after The Canadian Press reported this month on the large number of veterans assigned to individual case managers. The union wan

  • Legault under fire as opposition seizes on explosive report into COVID in care homes

    MONTREAL — After congratulating itself for months for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Québec party is on the defensive following an explosive report of its handling of long-term care during spring 2020. The vulnerable residents of the province's underfunded long-term care homes were largely an afterthought in the government's pandemic preparedness plans, Quebec Ombudswoman Marie Rinfret concluded in her report released Tuesday. She said 4,000 resident

  • AP reporter talks about trial in Arbery's death

    Jurors on Wednesday convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Nov. 24)

  • Today in History for November 24th

    Highlights of this day in history: Jack Ruby fatally shoots Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas; Charles Darwin publishes theory of evolution; Hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachutes out of plane with ransom money; Queen's Freddie Mercury dies. (Nov. 24)

  • More than 12,000 kids' vaccine appointments booked in Sask. after initial website hiccup

    Saskatchewan parents are eager to get their 5- to 11-year-old kids vaccinated. More than 12,000 pediatric vaccine appointments were booked between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). "We're really pleased about that," said Sheila Anderson, the vaccine chief responsible for the SHA COVID-19 immunization campaign, at the province's COVID briefing Tuesday morning. The bookings came after people spent about 45 minutes in a

  • News bulletin 2021/11/25 09:22

    News bulletin 2021/11/25 09:22View on euronews