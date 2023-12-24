Quebec one step closer to deal with striking health-care workers, wage issues still unresolved

'The problem remains unresolved with regard to central issues on the table,' reads a statement from the FSSS-CSN. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Quebec is one step closer to reaching an agreement with striking public sector health-care workers under the Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux (CSN) banner.

Premier François Legault's government has struck in deal in principle with the FSSS-CSN, the federation of health-care and social service workers' negotiating committee — a CSN group that is affiliated with the common front of unions, known in French as the front commun.

However, there is still more work to be done to reach a full agreement.

"The problem remains unresolved with regard to central issues on the table," reads a statement from the FSSS-CSN.

"Wage issues will have to be resolved to avoid an unlimited common front strike in early 2024."

The FSSS-CSN represents the largest share of public-sector health-care workers in Quebec with some 120,000 workers.