Two women killed, one seriously injured in stabbing attack west of Montreal

VAUDREUIL-DORION, Que. — Quebec provincial police say two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in a condo tower west of Montreal.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says a 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene today in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., and is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bernard says the suspect was known to police but she wouldn't give details regarding any connection he had to the three victims.

She says all three victims are adults but she did not release their ages.

Bernard said many people live in the residential complex, and police would be meeting with them for the investigation.

She says police arrived at the building around noon and set up a security perimeter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press