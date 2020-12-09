Breaking News:

Health Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Doses of the formula are expected to arrive in the country next week

Quebec premier calls for police to issue more tickets for COVID-19 violations

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he has asked the province's police forces to issue more tickets to people violating COVID-19 regulations.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Legault warned that the province is considering further restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues to rise.

Legault says that while vaccination will soon improve the situation, there are still difficult weeks ahead and he urged Quebecers to reduce their contacts.

Quebec is reporting 1,728 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 37 more deaths today.

The province says hospitalizations increased by nine to 844 and the number of people in intensive care increased by seven, to 121. Non-urgent procedures, including surgeries, have been postponed at hospitals as a result of the high number of hospitalizations.

One death that was previously attributed to COVID-19 was withdrawn from the total, for a sum of 7,349 deaths and 156,468 confirmed cases in Quebec since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship

The Canadian Press

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Survey forecasts stagnant hiring climate in Calgary in 1st quarter of 2021

    A survey of employers released Tuesday suggests the hiring climate in Calgary will be stagnant for the first three months of the new year.The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey found that while 15 per cent of employers in the Calgary area plan to hire for the next quarter, 15 per cent expect to make cutbacks.The remaining 70 per cent of respondents said they'll maintain their current staffing levels."With the uncertainty surrounding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a moderate hiring outlook for employers in the first quarter of 2021 can be seen as a positive development," said Darlene Minatel, a manager with ManpowerGroup Canada, in a release."With nine of the 10 industry sectors expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter, there will be opportunities for job seekers."She said all four regions of the country have positive employment outlooks for the first quarter of 2021, but it's still challenging for job seekers in Western Canada with a flat employment outlook of just one per cent.That represents a two percentage point decrease when compared with the group's previous quarterly outlook. "It is also a one percentage point increase from the outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a subdued hiring pace for the upcoming months," said Randy Upright, CEO of Manpower's Alberta Region.Looking at Canada as a whole, the survey found what it calls modest net employment outlook of three per cent, with 12 per cent of employers forecasting an increase in payrolls, nine per cent expecting a decrease and 74 per cent expecting no change.Hiring prospects declined by three percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago.The survey was conducted by interviewing a representative sample of 1,287 employers in Canada. All survey participants were asked, "How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of March 2021 as compared to the current quarter?"

  • B.C. Filipino Community Outraged After Veteran MLA Shut Out of Cabinet, Again

    B.C.’s Filipino community is outraged that four-time MLA, Mable Elmore has been shut out of Premier John Horgan’s cabinet once again. Elmore, the only Filipino-Canadian member of the B.C. legislative assembly, was given a parliamentary secretary position, despite an open letter to Horgan prior to him naming his cabinet, which was signed by more than 50 community groups from the province’s third-largest ethnic group. Sources in Victoria told New Canadian Media, that the community backlash is leading to Horgan considering a higher-profile role for the Vancouver-Kensington MLA, beloved by the Filipino community. She now serves as Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. Filipino-Canadian community leaders, like R.J. Aquino have reached out to Horgan to meet with them but have yet to receive a response. “I’m disappointed that Mable Elmore was not included in the cabinet…I’m disappointed that we haven’t received a response…I’m disappointed that we were not heard,” he posted on Facebook. “We will not, as they hope, “get over it.” We’ll continue to ask John Horgan to prove he can see colour,” said Aquino referring to the premier’s controversial comment during the pre-election leadership debate on white privilege. Horgan said he doesn’t see colour, in response to the debate moderator’s question while talking about playing lacrosse as a youth. He later revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people. “Considering the systemic barriers Filipinos face as they try to excel in their varied fields – it is with immense pride that we celebrate Ms. Elmore’s historic election as B.C.’s first-ever MLA of Filipino descent. With her recent re-election to a 4th term, along with your party’s return to government with an overwhelming majority, now is the time to recognize the importance of the Filipino community by appointing Ms. Elmore to a leadership position,”  the open letter to the premier read. “We reiterate the call for Ms. Elmore to have a seat in BC’s Cabinet. In this way, Cabinet can better reflect the many diverse voices of BC’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour communities. By appointing Ms. Elmore, your cabinet will benefit from her direct connections to a community that feels ignored by successive BC governments.” The letter added. Elmore made history in 2009 by becoming the first MLA of Filipino heritage in B.C. and has successfully retained her seat three times since. Prior to her election as MLA, Elmore worked as a transit operator for 10 years. Horgan’s 25 cabinet members, includes some newcomers, is made up of 13 men and 12 women. Neither Elmore or Horgan’s office has responded for comments on the story.Fabian Dawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

  • Membertou director of education says safety comes first

    MEMBERTOU — The director of education for Membertou First Nation says parents who have travelled to COVID-19 hotspots like Halifax should notify the school and transfer their kids to e-learning for the next 14 days. “We have a population that is much more susceptible to COVID-19 because of (chronic) illnesses, so it's really important that we ensure that it doesn’t come into our schools,” said Darren Googoo. Mi’kmaq communities continue to combat high rates of diabetes and according to Diabetes Canada, the Indigenous population remains one of the highest at-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn that Type 2 diabetes creates an increased risk of serious complications from the COVID-19. And after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned on Nov. 17 that there were signs of community spread in the Halifax region, the community of Membertou began warning the public about travelling there. Googoo began asking parents to notify the school and begin e-learning lessons from home if they had travelled there. “Parents since then have called us and let us know that they will be putting their child in an e-learning environment for the next two weeks,” said Googoo. Since March, the school began transitioning to an e-learning environment. Students take part virtually from their homes and can still interact with their teachers virtually. Classes were capped at 12 in the in-person classroom when the classes resumed in September as another safety measure. Social-distancing and proper spacing remain a priority for the school and Googoo said the buildings are disinfected. Googoo said in-person classes are still a preferred way to learn though. “It's always better to learn in person than over the internet, or video conferences, or packages set home,” said Googoo. He said many of the students who remained home after the initial announcement could be ready to go back to classes if they're not displaying symptoms. “We as a community and as school are doing everything we can to keep the learning environment safe for their children,” said Googoo. Witer break is set to run Dec. 23-Jan. 1 and Googoo said warnings about travel will likely come from chief and council leadership. -30-Oscar Baker III, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post

  • Avoid quarantine in Hawaii? WestJet offers COVID-19 testing for Canadians to bypass 14-day rule

    For Canadians looking to get away from the cold, snowy winter weather, WestJet is offering a way to travel to Hawaii without having to quarantine in the destination.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • New Brunswick landlords dispute the need for rent controls

    New Brunswick landlords are pushing back against calls for rent controls.The New Brunswick Apartment Owners Association has written to the premier and MLAs trying to make the case that regulation would not only hurt their industry, it would also exacerbate the problems it's intended to solve."If these politicians are putting forth rent controls we're going to have a much worse situation," said Willy Scholten, the association's president."People will stop building and we'll have more people on the street."Green Party Leader David Coon introduced a private member's bill last month proposing changes to the Residential Tenancies Act to ensure rent would not be increased in the first year of a lease, it could only go up once a year and there would be an established annual rent increase cap.Some tenants have been coming forward in recent weeks to say their rents are being hiked by up to 50 per cent and they can't find anywhere else to live that they can afford.Some elected representatives in southern New Brunswick say they've been receiving many calls from constituents this has happened to.A new association has been formed to lobby for better tenant protections.But Scholten rejected the idea that large rent increases are happening on a widespread basis.He suggested a handful of isolated cases are being "recycled through the media." And he feels "horrible" that someone might have been slapped with a steep rent increase and been forced to move."Our company doesn't do that. And the vast majority of landlords would never even consider it.""But you don't need to put a major government policy of rent control in that sends a message to the market that New Brunswick is a bad place to do business."In Scholten's view, the root of the problem is an issue his group has been lobbying about for the past 16 years — so-called "double-taxation." The tax rates for rental properties are essentially double what they are for homeowners. Technically, the province rebates its half of the tax bill on owner-occupied properties.In any case, property taxes cost New Brunswick landlords about 60 per cent more than Nova Scotia landlords pay, for example.The Higgs government announced plans last March to reduce the rates, but implementation was delayed because the pandemic worsened the province's financial situation.The "double taxation" policy is already sending a repressive signal, said Scholten, to anyone who might consider getting into the property rental business.That's why vacancy rates in the province's largest cities are very low, he suggested.And low vacancy rates, he said, are the condition that allows landlords to increase their rental fees by large increments.Big rent hikes weren't a problem, said Scholten, when vacancy rates were in the range of five to eight per cent.The vacancy rates in October 2019 were 1.4 per cent in Fredericton, 2.2 per cent in Moncton and 3.3 per cent in Saint John, said Scholten, and they are estimated to be half a point lower than that now.The province has a "major vacancy crisis," he said, which is going to get worse if population growth targets are met to deal with labour shortages.But Scholten said implementing rent controls would be like trying to fix the problem "with a sledgehammer."It's not clear how much taxation is actually hindering development.The cities of Fredericton, Moncton and Dieppe all reported record values of building permits issued in 2019.

  • Q&A: Soderbergh on his 'boat movie' & the blockbuster's fate

    NEW YORK — Steven Soderbergh calls it “the boat movie” even though he’s not supposed to call it “the boat movie.”The Queen Mary 2, on which Soderbergh filmed the majority of his new film “Let Them All Talk,” is technically a ship, and a big one at that. The thought of making a movie on the $750-million ocean liner, during an eight-day Transatlantic crossing from New York to South Hampton, U.K., tickled Soderbergh, a filmmaker who hunts quicker, less plodding methods of making movies the way some seek other shores.If there were any doubt, Soderbergh is not a cruise guy. But despite — or maybe because of — his proficiency as a filmmaker, he likes to put himself at sea, with new problems to navigate. He shot much of “Let Them All Talk” while rolling around the decks in a wheelchair, with a camera in his lap.The film, written by the acclaimed short-story writer Deborah Eisenberg (at 75, her first screenplay), stars Meryl Streep as an author travelling to receive an award, who brings along two friends (Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen) and her nephew (Lucas Hedges). As a travel setting now associated with outbreaks from the beginning of the pandemic, Soderbergh calls his film, on HBO Max on Friday, “from the before times.”That’s something Soderbergh, as the maker of “Contagion,” knows about, too. In an interview by phone, he spoke about that prophetic 2011 film, leading Hollywood’s return to production and the future of the movie industry post-pandemic. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.___AP: Were you more mentally prepared for the pandemic because you had thought it through on “Contagion”?Soderbergh: Certainly everybody that I talked to that worked with us on “Contagion” said very, very early this is very serious, this thing is -- to use a technical term -- gnarly. Get ready to hunker down is what I was hearing in early January. None of it was a surprise. But there are aspects of how this has played out that (screenwriter) Scott Burns and I could have never anticipated.AP: What’s most surprising to you?Soderbergh: We are clearly, history tells us, a deeply irrational species. We’ve never had as stark an example of that as COVID.AP: Was part of the appeal of “Let Them All Talk” giving yourself a rigid time frame? You need to finish before docking.Soderbergh: Yeah, I like the fact that this is happening whether we want it to or not. They’re moving at a certain pace and it takes a certain amount of time, and we have a certain amount of time to execute. The first few days were rough. We were behind. We finally caught our rhythm day three or four. But since we were going from the U.S. to the U.K., we were losing an hour a day. It was kind of the production nightmare scenario. Every day got shorter.AP: For you, what did the setting give the film?Soderbergh: I looked around and everywhere I looked I was like: This is a $750-million film set. Everywhere you pointed the camera, it screamed scale. While delivering the final elements to Warner, I sat down to watch it one last time. And I was just looking at it going: I still can’t believe we thought you should do that, that you should go shoot a movie on a crossing. I was shaking my head. Who would think: Yeah, we should do that. But that’s what made it so fun.AP: You led the Directors Guild task force for on-set COVID-19 protocols, and you just returned from shooting “No Sudden Move" in Detroit. How did it go?Soderbergh: It didn’t slow me down. We were able to get out of there safely. The bottom line — I don’t care what anybody says — if you’re shooting on a film set, there’s no version of that that includes physical distancing. It’s impossible. It’s an anthill. So what that means is: For the people that in are in that anthill, you gotta test them three times a week and you need the results within 24 hours. If you can do that, you can choke off an outbreak before it’s gotten anywhere. We created a bubble of sorts. We took over a hotel and the densest part of the anthill stayed there. It’s a production within the production.AP: It’s lately seemed like the film industry is changing before our eyes.Soderbergh: Yeah, it is. And it needs to. This is catastrophic what’s happening to the exhibitors right now. The only thing to look forward to is that when this starts to return to some semblance of normal there’s a more fluid approach to windowing and day-and-date. That’s what I hope.AP: What do you think Hollywood looks like in two, three years from now? Is it radically different?Soderbergh: At the end of the day, what’s most important and irreducible is: You need talented people making stuff that’s good. That’s the business. You can talk about economic forces and trajectories trends and all that, but the constant is you need talented people making good stuff. I’m more focused on a version of the business in which the identification of talent and the support and the freedom that talent is given is primary.AP: This is the first of two films you’re making for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. What do you think about their 2021 streaming plans?Soderbergh: Somebody at Warner looked very dispassionately at what’s happening and refused to make rosy assumptions about what a vaccine means and the effect it will have on moviegoing in 2021. What people need to understand is the economics of large-scale theatrical exhibition from the studio side are such that if it’s not at 100% potential capacity, it’s really not worth doing. It’s a risky business at best. If it were even 20% off, that creates panic. You can’t risk a $200 million asset on that assumption. You have to know.AP: Do you think the kinds of movies that get made will change if the industry permanently shifts toward streaming?Soderbergh: Blockbusters are not going away. Anybody who thinks the studios have somehow lost faith in people going to the movies, no. When you make a movie that blows up at the box office, that’s just too lucrative to ever abandon. They would love to have movies in theatres now. They’re just trying to figure out what to do with these assets that are sitting on the shelf, getting stale. There’s a zeitgeist aspect to any movie that makes $1 billion, and it’s got an expiration date.___Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAPJake Coyle, The Associated Press

  • You can apply for the B.C. Recovery Benefit — worth up to $1,000 — starting Dec. 18, government says

    British Columbians will soon be able to apply for a little bit of extra cash this Christmas.The B.C. government introduced legislation on Tuesday to secure funding for approximately 3.7 million British Columbians to receive the tax-free B.C. Recovery Benefit.According to the province, all eligible adults in the province will be able to start applying for funds starting Dec. 18.Families with incomes under $125,000 will be eligible to receive $1,000 and families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.Single people earning less than $62,500 qualify for a $500 payment and individuals earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced amount.But as the opposition B.C. Liberals have pointed out, the income criteria are based on 2019 tax returns, so people who had higher incomes but lost their jobs during the pandemic may not be eligible."We understand that this recovery benefit will be useful to so many British Columbians, however, we cannot let the government pass this off as a recovery plan — it is short term relief and does not make up for John Horgan's lack of a comprehensive long-term plan to get people back on track," Liberal finance critic Mike Bernier said in a news release.According to the province, British Columbians receiving income assistance and disability assistance will also be eligible for extra cash under the B.C. Recovery Benefit. However, the people who depend on those forms of assistance will see their COVID-related benefits slashed in half, from the current $300 a month to $150 per month from January to March 2021. The same is true of the seniors' supplement."We know that making ends meet during the holiday season is a concern for many families, even without the added stress of a pandemic. These additional supports will mean B.C. families will have extra dollars to spend when they need it most," said Minister of Finance Selina Robinson in a media release.To be eligible to receive funds, applicants must be a B.C. resident over the age of 19 and have filed a 2019 tax return.Online applications open Dec. 18 and, starting Dec. 21, phone-based support will be available at 1-833-882-0020 toll-free, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. People have until June 30, 2021, to apply for the benefit.

  • 2020 a deadly year for fires in Ottawa

    Nine people have died due to fires this year in Ottawa, making 2020 the deadliest year for fires since amalgamation nearly two decades ago.The most recent death was recorded on Monday, when a 42-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital after a fire in an apartment on Argyle Avenue in Centretown. It was the city's ninth fire-related fatality this year."Over the past 20 years, our average fatalities is four deaths from fire each year, so this is the highest number that we've reached in the last 20 years, and is also double our average," said Carson Tharris, public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services.Tharris said the pandemic may be partly to blame, with people spending much more time in their homes. More time at home"We do know that people are spending a lot more time at home in 2020, and our homes — whether it's cooking or smoking or electrical issues — do have fire risks within them," he said."When people were spending more time in commercial buildings, those buildings do have more protection systems in terms of sprinklers and fire alarm systems."Tharris said residents should ensure their smoke detectors are working properly, noting other precautions people can take."Practising home fire safety — so making sure that heaters, electrical appliances are kept away from any combustibles. If there are people smoking cigarettes, making sure that you're not smoking in bed, or smoking on a couch, and that you're properly disposing of cigarettes," said Tharris.The cause of the Argyle Avenue fire is still under investigation.WATCH | Ottawa's deadly year of fires:

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Toronto Raptors Bring Lucky Toonie To Tampa

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri placed the $2 coin underneath the floorboards of the court the team with practice on for the 2020/2021 season.

  • Calgary police lay murder charges more than two decades after two men shot in home

    Calgary police say they have charged a man with a double murder dating back more than 20 years.  Police say two people entered a home in the city's southeast on July 11, 1994, and Barry Christian Buchart and Trevor Thomas Deakins were shot and killed. The two intruders then fled the scene. Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home. Police say the case was reopened in 2019 and an advancement in forensic technology helped them identify a person of interest. Leonard Cochrane, who is 51, of Calgary is to appear in court later this week on two counts of first-degree murder.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Citizen of the world: Niagara woman named one of Chatelaine’s 2020 Women of the Year

    It’s been an overwhelming year for Sonia Aviles, an advocate and labour  organizer with the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change (MWAC), who was  named one of Chatelaine magazine’s 2020 “women of the year” for her tireless work, helping Niagara's migrant farm workers navigate life away from home.  Aviles  has been with the alliance for the past two years, and spent much of  this season answering calls coming from migrant workers across the  country who’ve been dialing into hotlines set up by MWAC to address  questions and concerns during COVID-19. “Workers were calling us from their farms saying, ‘We just arrived, they’re  saying we have to quarantine but we have no food, we have no way to  communicate, we’re confused, we’re scared,’” Aviles recalled.  Much  of the time, all she's able to do is provide a listening ear and  validate their experiences. She’s often left feeling hopeless.  “As  someone who has experienced migration and racism and the difficulties  of leaving your homeland and being somewhere else … I deeply care about  the workers, but at the same time it does overwhelm you, it takes a toll  on you,” she said. “For  years, I’ve heard so many stories and you get frustrated because you  want the stories to come out in the public but you can’t force the  workers,” Aviles added, explaining that workers fear reprisals from  their employers for speaking out about things like living conditions. But this year’s pandemic has publicly illuminated an often invisible and vulnerable population.  “Workers are essential, but it took a pandemic for people to realize, I guess,” Aviles said. Workers are becoming more vocal than ever before, she says. “Because they’re tired, they’re fed up.” Aviles’ life is one marked by migration and displacement. Born into a refugee  camp of around 7,000 people in Honduras, her parents had fled  neighbouring El Salvador in the 1980s to escape a murderous civil war  that raged on for more than a decade. She says family members were  murdered by the military and her parents’ village was burnt down. After moving back to El Salvador, where her father is still a farmer today, she helped harvest crops and pick coffee beans. “I  have this relationship with agriculture, peasants, and the connection  with working conditions, because I did it myself,” she said.  By  age 17, Aviles was once again on the move, this time fleeing violence  and persecution from gangs. She ended up in the United States, where she  lived for eight and a half years before arriving in Canada.  When people ask her where she’s from, she says, “I’m a citizen of the world.”  Now  36, and receiving recognition in the national magazine for her work and  dedication to what she calls a “movement beyond organizations,” she  says it’s really a victory for her “compañeros.”  Aviles  would rather work in the background and admits she was hesitant to  agree to an interview, saying that talking to media is one of the last  things she wants to do. “But I’ve come to understand that it’s  necessary,” she said.  “At  the end, it’s the workers who have been so brave in speaking up,  putting everything on the line,” she said. “Without them, without their  voices … I wouldn’t be here.” Aviles  insists she isn't a voice for workers, but rather the microphone. “The  one that projects,” she said, for those who speak up, but softly. At  the crux of all her effort, she says, is a call to lessen the power  employers have over migrant workers — who often spend more time in  Canada away from their families, than in their home countries — through  immigration status.  “Permanent  resident status will give the workers choice … you’re giving the worker  the choice to leave a bad employer or stay,” she said.  She  dedicated her recognition as one of Chatelaine’s 2020 women of the year  to women migrant farm workers, whose many stories Aviles says the  public will never hear, but that she knows all too well.Jordan Snobelen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara this Week

  • Dutch PM dashes hopes of larger gatherings for Christmas

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dashed hopes Tuesday of large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate Christmas, saying rising coronavirus infections mean that existing restrictions of a maximum of three visitors per day to people's homes will stay in place over the holidays. “What can we do with Christmas? Unfortunately, the answer is not more than the last few months," Rutte said in a nationally televised news conference. His comments came hours after the Dutch public health institute reported what it called a “worrying rise" in the number of coronavirus infections in the last week. Rutte warned that if infections don't start declining again, he couldn't rule out tightening the current “partial lockdown” in the Netherlands before Christmas. The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week. More people were tested in the last week due to a change in the rules for access, but the percentage of positive tests also rose from 11.1% to 11.6%. In the same week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths dropped from 406 to 338. The nationwide death toll since the pandemic first swept into the Netherlands is approaching 10,000. The number of nursing homes with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case also rose, with 100 homes recording a confirmed case over the last week, up from 77 the week before. The Netherlands has been in a partial lockdown since mid-October, when the country was recording some of Europe's highest infections rates. The closures of all bars and restaurants along with restrictions on the number of people who could gather at home and outdoors brought the infection rate down, but the decline has stagnated in recent weeks. Schools in the Netherlands have remained open. ___ Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak The Associated Press

  • Baltimore's new mayor: Goal is to 'preserve' people's lives

    Baltimore’s newly elected mayor was sworn into office Tuesday after he was elected on a platform of reducing crime, investing in schools, streamlining City Hall and creating opportunities for young people. Democrat Brandon Scott raised his right hand and took the oath of office at City Hall’s rotunda. Now, Baltimore’s 52nd mayor faces the monumental task of moving the city past one of its lowest points. “We will celebrate our wins, but this term is fundamentally about doing the hard work to put Baltimore on a better path,” Scott said after he was sworn in. “I am not a saviour for our city. No one is coming to save us. We have the ability to save ourselves, but we can only do that together." The city has recorded more than 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row, and its population, businesses and tax revenues have not been spared by the coronavirus pandemic. Scott, 36, served as city councilman since 2011 and became council president last year. His peers selected him for that job after Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned amid scandal and then-council President Bernard “Jack” Young rose to take her place. Scott in June defeated Young and a slew of other Democrats for the party’s nomination to lead the majority-Black city. He then defeated Republican Shannon Wright, a non-profit executive. With his parents standing behind him, Scott said his goal is to “preserve the lives of all Baltimoreans.” He said the consequences of not having an effective crime-fighting strategy in Maryland’s largest city “are measured in the loss of Black lives.” The Associated Press

  • Southgate Council Highlights

    Council decided to approve a cost-of-living increase in 2021 after talking during an earlier budget meeting about not doing so.  The treasurer brought a report showing the impact of a 0.7 percent increase would be about $22,000.   Coun. Jason Rice thought that for one year, the COL increase could be suspended. “I’m just looking at the private sector and I’m looking at our taxpayer and they’re not getting an increase every year,” he said.   Deputy-Mayor Milne said “numerically this isn’t going to make a big difference one way or the other. It does send the message that we do value our employees,” he said.  Councillors also asked about not taking a COL increase themselves, and heard the saving would be about $700.  CAO Dave Milliner said that the township spends money on studies to make sure salaries and councillor stipends are comparable to those in surrounding municipalities.   Coun. Michael Sherson picked up on the point, saying that the township might have to do a “catch-up” increase later if it didn’t give the COL now.  The motion passed with only Coun. Rice voting against it. COUNCIL BRINGS BACK EVENING MEETING TIME  Southgate will resume having one meeting a week in the evening in the new year.  When meetings went electronic after shut-downs in 2020, the township went to a daytime only schedule. That way, it allowed a fall-back time in the evening if technology didn’t work earlier in the day.  Deputy-Mayor Milne said that technology had proven itself reliable and that public participation might increase. The idea found support with members of council who work during the day.  Staff, whose day job is working for the township, have to attend the evening meetings, and Mr. Milliner commented that there is a toll when the meetings go too long.   Coun. Dobreen suggested that perhaps there could be a hybrid model (once meetings are again held in-person) with staff calling in or presenting online, which would be more efficient use PLANNING  A zoning bylaw amendment was approved for Cedarlane Manfacturing (Jesse Bauman) for a shop, office and power room of about 620 sq. m. with 500 sq. m. outside storage. The 100-acre farm is onSouthgate Rd. 8, east of SR 19.  A shop of about 500 sq. m was approved through a zoning change for Menno Hoover at on Southgate Rd. 26 at the north-west corner of Rd. 26 & Grey Rd. 14.  SPEED LIMIT CHANGE  Council adopted a suggestion from Public Works Manager Jim Ellis to lower the speed limit from 80 km/hr to 60 km/hr. on Southgate Sideroad 41 between Roads 06 and 08.  His report said that recent volumes of about 1,000 vehicles per day would mean the class of road would change to one that required more frequent service if the speed stayed at 80 km/hr.M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

    TORONTO — A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians. McLeod was cleared in the earlier process and denies the current unproven allegations.At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.Defence lawyer Sheila Block made her opening statement in the afternoon, arguing that McLeod had removed himself from the Federation of Black Canadians' advocacy work and had not perjured himself.Block said that McLeod, the only Black judge in Peel Region, has been off the bench for more than a year.She added that McLeod is facing grave charges with his professional reputation hanging in the balance.If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay. The tribunal could also recommend to the attorney general that McLeod be forced from the Ontario court bench.In its notice of hearing filed earlier this year, the council alleges the judge behaved in a manner "incompatible with the due execution of the duties of his office."The earlier hearing focused on McLeod's involvement with the non-profit federation, which advocates on legal and policy issues affecting the community. Key was his role in the group's advocacy related to a Somali child refugee, Abdoulkader Abdi.In December 2018, the panel dismissed the complaint based on an agreed statement of facts and McLeod's evidence that he was no longer involved in Abdi advocacy. That wasn't true, the new complaint alleges.Among other things, McLeod is alleged to have either arranged or taken part in a meeting with then-refugee minister, Ahmed Hussen, on the federation's behalf.Both Pratte and Block expressed concern over inflammatory posts on social media about McLeod's case made by members of the public.Justice Janet Simmons, the panel's chair, said the tribunal was not aware of the content of those posts and that it hoped the public would let justice be done.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Drone's on for Southgate

    After some debate, Southgate council authorized the purchase of a drone with an infrared camera for $15,000. The money will come from building department fees.   It will allow inspections from the air, and there is at least one, and perhaps two four-storey structure on the horizon, said Chief Building Official Bev Fisher.   The drone could also be used to track down problems in municipal drains, said CAO Dave Milliner.  The fire department recently paid a bill of about $1,000 for use of similar equipment belonging to Grey Highlands, to check for any hot spots while fighting a grass fire.   Dep.-Mayor Milne inquired about associated costs, and was told that the training for an operator’s licence is $500 per person.   Coun. Jason Rice asked about the use of the drone and Mr. Fisher said it would not be to go looking for infractions, but only in response to complaints because that is Southgate’s model of bylaw enforcement.   The purchase was authorized, with Deputy-Mayor Milne and Coun. Rice voting in opposition. M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

  • Steven Soderbergh among producers of upcoming Academy Awards

    Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is going behind the scenes for the next Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Soderbergh, “Erin Brokovich” producer Stacey Sher and awards show veteran Jesse Collins have come on board to produce the 93rd Oscars telecast.It’s the first time producing the annual film awards for all three, who are taking up the mantle from last year’s producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain.The 93rd Academy Awards were delayed two months earlier this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the film industry, but the show will still be televised live on ABC on April 25, 2021. No official announcements have been made as to whether 93rd Oscars will be virtual, as many other awards shows including the Emmys have done because of the pandemic, although signs point to a willingness to adapt to the moment.Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said that this upcoming show is “the perfect occasion for innovation and re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show.”Collins also has experience. Earlier this year produced the virtual BET Awards and is also producing the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl halftime show.“Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.Last year’s show, the second in a row without a host, had the smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers, down 20% from the year prior.Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press