In response to Trump threat, Quebec ready to deploy another 300 officers at border

Vicky Fragasso-Marquis and Caroline Plante
·3 min read

The Canadian government must deploy more officers to the United States border to show president-elect Donald Trump that Canada is serious about stopping illegal immigration, Quebec's public security minister said Tuesday.

With about one week to go before Trump's inauguration, François Bonnardel told reporters that the Canadian government should focus its efforts in a region known as the Swanton sector, where more than 70 per cent of illegal crossings into the U.S. occur.

Of the 26,000 illegal crossings from Canada into the United States reported in 2024, Bonnardel said, 19,000 were in the Swanton region, a stretch of land that touches parts of Quebec, Ontario and the states of Vermont and New York. Swanton also includes Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

"So we must put 80 per cent of the future efforts … in this sector to show Americans there is a decline in the coming months," he said about the flow of migrants across the border.

ADVERTISEMENT

For weeks, Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canada's exports if the federal government doesn't improve border security.

Bonnardel says that while the federal government recently pledged $1.3 billion to upgrade security, it's unclear how that money will be parcelled out. The minister plans to join Quebec Premier François Legault in Ottawa on Wednesday for a meeting involving provincial and territorial leaders and the federal government over border concerns.

The largest percentage of migrants who cross illegally into the U.S. are Indian nationals, Bonnardel said. "Why the Indian community? From what I understand, these people arrive (in Canada) legally with permits and visas and try to cross to the other side."

There are currently 800 federal and provincial officers and other officials operating in the Swanton sector. Bonnardel said Quebec is ready to deploy 300 additional provincial police officers within 48 hours if there's a marked rise in illegal crossings into the U.S.

Meanwhile, Quebec is tripling the number of provincial police officers lent to the U.S.-led border enforcement security task force, for a total of nine officers. Their work is co-ordinated by the Homeland Security Investigations, and the officers fight organized crime at the border. Canadian law enforcement partners are also involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government announced it would send 16 officers to patrol high-priority areas at its border with the U.S. The officers are to be drawn from the province's conservation, highway patrol and canine-handler teams.

Premier Scott Moe said the officers are to patrol high-priority areas and will be equipped with a mobile command unit, licence plate readers, drones, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and three planes.

"If our largest trading partner has identified the 49th parallel and border security as a challenge, then that's a conversation we need to partake in," Moe said.

So far this year, there's nothing right now to suggest there will be a significant rise in the flow of migrants in either direction of the border, Bonnardel said.

"But I can't sit back," he added, suggesting that Trump's rhetoric on quickly deporting illegal immigrants as soon as he takes office might trigger an influx of people into Canada. "We have to prepare to face a possible flow (of migrants) in the coming days, the coming weeks."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

Vicky Fragasso-Marquis and Caroline Plante, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Franklin the tortoise moving out of refrigerator after chilling since October

    It's a big week for Franklin the marginated tortoise who is being brought out of his slumber after chilling out in a refrigerator for three and a half months.

  • Manitoba plans to shut down homeless encampments one at a time, finding housing for each person

    Premier Wab Kinew has released a long-awaited plan — involving municipal and Indigenous governments and non-profit organizations — to end Manitoba's chronic homelessness issue by methodically decommissioning encampments and moving people into housing."Today's the day where we commit to a turning point. We're going to work together and ensure that everybody has a place to call home and, importantly, that you have the addictions and mental health services to succeed in living with a roof over your

  • Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice on lake near Brooklyn, N.S.

    A 70-year-old man is fortunate to be alive, firefighters say, after he fell through ice while skating last week in Hants County.A local resident spotted the man at Panuke Lake near Brooklyn, N.S., at around lunchtime on Jan. 7 and called emergency services. "He got very lucky that day," said Bill Hazel, a deputy chief with the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, pointing out the location of the mishap is not a well-travelled area at that time of day.The first units to respond arrived on the scen

  • Norton describes how he is doing his bit to help those affected by LA fires

    Actor Edward Norton urges everyone to do what they can to support first responders and communities affected by the LA fires, as he joins Timothée Chalamet at UK premiere of 'A Complete Unknown.' (Jan. 14)

  • P.E.I. cancels plans to buy new electric school buses amid Lion Electric's financial troubles

    The P.E.I. government has halted plans to purchase more electric school buses due to the financial uncertainty surrounding Lion Electric, the company that manufactures most of the vehicles for the province.The Quebec-based manufacturer entered creditor protection last month after struggling to repay debts.P.E.I. Education Minister Rob Lantz said the province recently cancelled its latest request for proposals for new electric school buses, as Lion Electric was the sole bidder."We'll get back to

  • Canada's tax 'holiday' has had mixed results, businesses say

    The tax "holiday" on GST and, in some provinces, the HST on various items and food has been in effect for a month, first announced as a way to give consumers a break on taxes on their shopping and food purchases. But as Sean Previl explains, businesses say the results from the first month are mixed with some reporting an increase in sales and others noting no change at all.

  • Quartier Latin merchants demand compensation in face of more disruptive construction

    After enduring months of major construction around the Berri-UQAM Metro station, merchants in Montreal's downtown Quartier Latin neighbourhood are slamming the city's decision to shut down the intersection of St-Denis and Ontario streets for at least two weeks of work.They are demanding compensation to avoid business closures.According to the city, the work is necessary beneath the intersection, the busiest in the district, to repair an aging sewer collector.The rehabilitation of the Ontario col

  • L.A. firefighting deployment demonstrates Canadian sovereignty, close ties: Sajjan

    Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said Tuesday.

  • Artifacts belonging to Al Capone going on display for the first time

    A rare glimpse into mobster Al Capone’s home life will be on display in a new exhibit at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

  • Charges laid in 'reprehensible' case after dead cats found under bridge: Winnipeg police

    WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.A 24-year-old man faces multiple animal cruelty-related charges after the bodies of several cats were found under a west Winnipeg bridge on three different dates last month.The cats were all found under a bridge north of Summit Road and Saskatchewan Avenue, near the western edge of the city, by area residents who contacted the police on Dec. 8, 28 and 30.Police believe the man lured the cats or acquired them through social media, then inflicted the

  • First responders in Martin County at the scene of a house fire

    First responders in Martin County at the scene of a house fire

  • James Norton's awkward response as actor quizzed on becoming next James Bond

    Actor James Norton was asked whether he will be the next James Bond during a live radio phone-in. The Playing Nice and Happy Valley actor was a guest on Capital Breakfast on Monday (13 January), and took a question from a caller called Nathan, who asked whether he is in line to be the next James Bond. Responding to Nathan, Norton said he is not yet done with his “sad dad era”.

  • California wildfires: Quebec's 'Super Scooper' planes, pilots draw praise as Canada steps up despite Trump's threats

    These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California

  • Melissa Rivers, Who Lost Her Home to L.A. Fires, Says She's No Stranger to Trauma: 'My Father's Suicide, My Mom's Death' (Exclusive)

    Melissa Rivers talks to PEOPLE about losing her home in the Palisades fire, and how she's staying strong: "There'll be time to cry later"

  • Pete Hegseth hammered by female Senators over past statements on women in combat

    Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth was grilled by female senators during his confirmation hearing over his past statements about women in combat. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Hegseth will have to change how he views women to do the job.

  • Trump look-alike sings to sell pudding in Pakistan

    In a bustling market in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, a food vendor who locals say bears an uncanny resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gets more business - and attention - than others. "We feel as if Trump has come here to sell kheer (pudding)," said Mohammad Yaseen, a local resident who prefers to buy the dessert from Saleem Bagga, the look-alike vendor who also sings to draw customers. Bagga, 53, pushes his colourful wooden cart along the road delivering the milky pudding, a black jacket over his beige shalwar kameez tunic to keep out the winter cold.

  • Netflix and other streaming services now blocked on federal government networks

    Federal government employees are no longer able to stream Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services while at work.The government agency responsible for providing IT services, Shared Services Canada (SSC), confirmed in an email that it blocked the streaming sites on all networks it manages late last year.Though there are some exceptions, Shared Services Canada oversees the majority of government networks.The agency says it made the decision because streaming services aren't necessary for fede

  • New student code of conduct coming in March, says N.S. education minister

    Nova Scotians can be confident that a new student code of conduct for the public school system that's been in the works for more than a year will soon be ready, said the province's education minister Tuesday.Brendan Maguire said the document will go for one final round of consultation with unions for teachers, administrators and support staff, along with groups that represent other partners in the education system, before being shared with students and families and put into action in March."Not

  • Rio Tinto fined $2M for contaminating water near Quebec mine

    The Court of Quebec has ordered Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium Inc. to pay fines totalling $2 million for infractions related to to the discharge of harmful effluent into waterways.The company pled guilty to eight counts of violating the Fisheries Act and the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations, said Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in a news release Tuesday morning. Rio Tinto operates a mine at Lac Tio, about 43 kilometres northeast of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Que., in the Côte-No

  • DOJ confirms FBI operation that mass-deleted Chinese malware from thousands of US computers

    U.S. authorities have confirmed that they disrupted the operations of a Chinese state-backed hacking group, which infiltrated millions of computers worldwide to steal data as part of a years-long espionage campaign. The Department of Justice and the FBI said on Tuesday that they had successfully deleted the malware planted by the China-backed hacking group, known as “Twill Typhoon” or “Mustang Panda,” from thousands of infected systems across the United States during a court-authorized operation in August 2024. French authorities led the operation with assistance from Paris-based cybersecurity company Sekoia.