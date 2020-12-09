Quebec tables bill to give families of missing Indigenous children access to records

1 min read

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has introduced legislation that would allow relatives of Indigenous children who disappeared or died after being admitted to health-care facilities to obtain information about their loved ones.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafreniere tabled the bill today, saying he hoped it would help families get answers.

Several dozen children died or were placed in foster care after being admitted to health or social-services facilities between the 1950s and 1989.

In some cases, the parents never learned what happened to the children.

The new bill requires health-care facilities, social services, organizations and religious congregations to transmit personal information about the missing or deceased children to their families.

It also gives the government the power to launch an investigation into organizations that don't comply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec 9, 2020

The Canadian Press

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

    NEW YORK — Since the presidential election, CNN has been on one of its best competitive rolls in almost two decades, enough that it is taking out newspaper ads touting its success.Between Nov. 4 and Sunday, CNN has averaged 1.73 million viewers, more than double a year ago, the Nielsen company said. Fox News Channel had 1.56 million and MSNBC had 1.53 million.It's the first time since December 2001, the newsy period after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, that CNN has beaten Fox News in this measurement for as long as a month, Nielsen said.“Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” CNN said in ads over the weekend that boast of their victory while also seeming to gently tweak President Donald Trump’s false assertion he beat Democrat Joe Biden.CNN has shown improvement across different parts of the day, although Fox News’ powerful prime-time lineup has continued on top.Fox News seems hurt by a common phenomenon in election years: networks whose audience is dominated by fans of one particular candidate — Trump in this case — see some depressed viewers slip away when that candidate loses.That's most apparent during daylight hours, when Fox has been down 10 per cent compared to a year ago, Nielsen said.In prime time last week, Fox News led all cable networks with an average of 2.65 million viewers. ESPN had 2.45 million, MSNBC had 2.18 million, CNN had 1.92 million and Hallmark had 1.67 million.Among the broadcast networks, NBC led last with a prime time average of 6 million viewers. CBS had 5.2 million, ABC had 3.8 million, Fox had 2.1 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 990,000 and Ion TV had 950,000.ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.4 million.For the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:1\. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.07 million.2\. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 12.31 million.3\. NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.88 million.4\. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.47 million.5\. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.14 million.6\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:56 p.m.), NBC, 9.09 million.7\. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.58 million.8\. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 7.41 million.9\. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.18 million.10\. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.13 million.11\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.12\. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.57 million.13\. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.14\. “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” CBS, 6.42 million.15\. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.04 million.16\. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.873 million.17\. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 5.866 million.18\. “Disney Holiday Singalong,” ABC, 5.72 million.19\. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.59 million.20\. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.52 million.David Bauder, The Associated Press

  • 'I had to prove myself': Sask. woman makes firefighting history

    More than 20 years after she became the longest-serving woman in her firehall, Michelle Vandevord of Muskoday First Nation is the first female president of the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada (AFAC). In an interview, Vandevord spoke about taking on the new role this summer and her plans to prioritize prevention and tackle gaps facing First Nations fire services. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Q: Why did you become a firefighter? A: I had a friend, Randy Bair, who shoulder tapped me and said, "Hey, you should come to the meeting." It was all males at that time. I got pushed harder, I feel like, and I even admit that to this day. I made a point of just sticking it out. And I loved it. I instantly just really wanted to help in my community. It was something brought down to me from my grandmothers. (Volunteering) was close to my heart. It being a small community, most of the people in the fire department were family or close friends. A lot of it was just cousins ragging each other. I remember on my first meeting them saying, "Boys, we have a girl here now, so you're going to have to close the bathroom door." I had to prove myself just like anybody else did. If one of the boys were bringing one of the bigger (men) down the ladder, I was doing the same thing. Q: How did your experience shape your priorities in AFAC? A: It all comes back to our housing. We know housing is inadequate and we have overcrowding. On reserve, when (Ottawa) is allocating funding, a lot of that funding is directed to certain programs (like health and education). (For fire protection,) each First Nation community has the ability to use that money any ... way they want. It's never been specific to fire services on reserve. Let's say you don't have a fire department; (it) may be going to help with housing or needs with the health sector. One huge thing I would love to see changed is having those fire dollars specific to fire prevention on reserve. We'd see a huge decrease in fires. There (also) hasn't been fire stats or data compiled by Indigenous Services Canada since 2010, which is a huge gap. If you have a fire, what do you with that information? It just sits at the firehall or sits in the community. Q: What's your advice to young women who are aspiring firefighters? A: When I first joined, I remember there might have been one other female within all the departments of Saskatchewan in fire training. In the next years, there'd be a few more. Now I know there's some fire departments where it's almost (at parity). Watching that over the years really uplifts my heart, to see more girls getting into it. The same advice (is what I give) my own daughters their whole lives: You can do and be anything you want. That goes for anything in your life.Nick Pearce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

  • HWDSB elects new chair, vice-chair

    Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board trustees have elected Dawn Danko as the incoming chair of the board following Alex Johnstone’s decision to step down from the position. In November, Johnstone — the trustee for Wards 11 and 12 — announced she wouldn’t seek a third one-year term as chair because of “the vulnerability that our board faces when you have a single chair for an entire term.” On Monday, the trustees elected Danko, who represents Ward 7, as chair and Cam Galindo, trustee for Wards 9 and 10, as vice-chair. “I am grateful for the support of my fellow trustees and look forward to helping this board to see the initiatives we have started through to completion,” Danko said.  She indicated that her first priority will be to receive and implement the recommendations from the board’s Bullying Prevention and Intervention Review Panel. “In addition, the board of trustees will continue to focus on the effect the pandemic has had on student learning and our finances,” she added.  Danko previously served as vice-chair of the board.  In a 27-minute farewell speech in November, Johnstone highlighted challenges the board has faced over the past two years — including COVID-19 and labour negotiations — but said she’s “filled with pride” to see first-term trustees now chairing committees.  Johnstone will remain on the board and chair the finance and facilities committee.Jacob Lorinc, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator

  • AP source: NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on

    NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year's Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.Owners and players, with the hopes of getting back on the ice next month, have moved past financial negotiations in light of the CBA extension reached over the summer., said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because talks between union and the league are private.The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.“We are certainly continuing to work through all the issues we would need to resolve to start a season,” Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly said.The league and union agreed to a CBA over the summer that included a 10% salary deferral for the 2021 season and a cap on money left in escrow. That agreement remains in place moving forward, though Commissioner Gary Bettman last week warned that the long-established 50-50 split of hockey-related revenue could mean players paying owners back in the future.Players, however, did not want to renegotiate a deal that’s only a few months old.The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs. While a one-time all-Canadian division is expected to solve the problem of cross-border travel, it’s still not immediately clear how the 24 U.S.-based teams will be aligned or how many of the 31 will be able to play in their own arenas.Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said on the Fox Business Network on Monday he expects his team and others to be in their own buildings, though likely without fans.The league’s Board of Governors must approve any plan, including realignment.___AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed.The Associated Press

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Charlottetown area students hit the books from home

    Some Charlottetown area students hit the books from home Tuesday on their first day of remote learning since the new "circuit breaker" measures were announced Sunday.More than 3,000 students at Colonel Gray, Charlottetown Rural, Bluefield, and the grades 10-12 students at École François-Buote moved to learning at home.The province shut down those schools following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the capital region. The province says Google classroom is being used to offer remote learning for students having to take classes at home. The province has already handed out about 265 Chromebooks for students who need them. Teachers will engage students in a variety of ways, but where possible, online classes will be held. 'Variety of learning opportunities'Nobody from the Department of Education, the Public Schools Branch or the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation were available for interviews.But in a statement, the department said, "Teachers will engage students with a variety of learning opportunities including virtual and posted tasks. Where possible, classes will take place at the same regularly scheduled time. For instance, if a student has Math 421A at 10:15 on Day 2, they will have Math 421A at 10:15."Starting Wednesday, students with exceptional learning needs will have the option to attend school.That also applies for students who may not have access to reliable internet.Administrators are reaching out now to let them know that option is available to them.'Just not learning anything'  Tom Cheng, who attends high school in Charlottetown, said he'd rather be in school. "I'm kind of upset because I have like carpentry class so I need to go to school to have this class, a lot of the equipment I do not have in my home," Cheng said."Last time we had online learning, I don't think it's very efficient. We have video meet once a week, and I don't know, just not learning anything."  For any course with hands-on learning, like carpentry or culinary arts, the province said the teacher will provide "tasks that would allow the student to apply their knowledge whether that be written tasks, demonstrations, illustrations or simulations."'We remain open to all students'But not all Charlottetown area high school students are learning from home.Private schools are still able to operate.Natalie MacNeill, director of advancement with Grace Christian School, says because their school population is smaller — 182 students — they are allowed to keep their students in school."It is important to note that the closure of the four schools is directly related to their challenges to establish small cohorts within their school setting," MacNeill said in a statement to CBC News. More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Long-term care homes gaining knowledge as pandemic presses on

    Some long-term care homes on P.E.I. say they're continuing to gain valuable COVID-19 knowledge as the year draws to a close.P.E.I. has been implementing and lifting restrictions on care homes as needed since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Restrictions were added Sunday when the province announced its "circuit breaker" measures to stop the spread of coronavirus."There have been significant changes since March," said Lindsay Dickieson, administrator of the Mount Continuing Care Community."We didn't know a lot about COVID-19 at that time. It was a full lockdown. There were no visitors, no partners in care allowed. The term partner in care really hadn't even been coined yet."Today, Dickieson said the facility has operational plans and close points of contact at the Chief Public Health Office."We have a lot more knowledge about COVID-19," she said. "We know what PPE we need to wear. We know that we need to do our screening every day. And we have testing sites set up that have very quick turnaround times."'Quite a challenge'Currently, residents in P.E.I.'s facilities can only have one partner in care, which is a person close to them, like a family member, who helps to care for their basic needs. Before the "circuit breaker," residents had three partners in care, but could only visit one at a time.Visitation restrictions had eased in November, and were almost immediately tightened with cases climbing across the Atlantic region, leading to the suspension of the bubble."This whole pandemic has been quite a challenge and quite a difference from, kind of, our old normal," said Krystin Mann, the resident care co-ordinator at Whisperwood Villa."People have kind of gotten used to and are expecting these increased restrictions, but I mean, that doesn't really make it any easier … they're losing out on that social interaction that they were able to have before."> It is very upsetting because it's the time of year where we tend to see an increase in the number of visitors for the residents. — Lindsay Dickieson, The MountSome rules, like the limitation on partners in care, are laid out in the public health order or in documents provided to the homes from the Chief Public Health Office. Others restrictions are left to the discretion of the facilities. At Whisperwood, staff are also asking that no takeout food come into the home after cases were linked to fast food restaurants."Before we were having a dining room with residents that were socially distanced, the same thing with activities," Mann said. "Residents are getting tray service to their rooms and activities right now are one-on-one on the units."Residents at Whisperwood also cannot leave the facility under the new restrictions, unless it's for a scheduled appointment.Dickieson said the changes have also been challenging for residents at the Mount."Some are able to accept this information and they understand that it is for everybody's safety, including their own," she said."For others, it is very upsetting because it's the time of year where we tend to see an increase in the number of visitors for the residents and something to look forward to around the holidays. That has changed."Vaccine as a beaconBoth Dickieson and Mann said the promise of a vaccine offers a glimmer of hope. On Tuesday, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive as soon as next week with priority going to four groups, including adults over 70 and residents and staff in congregate living settings that provide care for seniors."We are on the final homestretch, even though it is still going to be some time yet before everybody gets vaccinated," Dickieson said."That is one thing for us to all look forward to."More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Massey Hall joins music venue complex under deal with Allied Properties

    TORONTO — Massey Hall’s multi-year facelift is becoming the anchor of a major Toronto music complex, under a new investment from a local developer.Allied Properties says it has struck an agreement to make the historic concert space the focal point for Allied Music Centre, a seven-storey tower adjacent to the venue at Shuter and Victoria streets.The urban office developer emphasized that Massey Hall will retain its name, while multiple new concert stages and workspaces will be housed in the accompanying tower.Among them is an unnamed "intimate" sixth-floor venue designed for smaller live events of up to 100 seated audience members, and a 500-person capacity club with a sightline to the city on the fourth floor.There’s also a recording studio, wired to every stage in the centre, that can double as a classroom for musicians, and a basement bar and small performance space.Massey Hall representatives said the deal amounts to a $21 million contribution over 16 years.The venue, which opened in 1894 as a choral music venue, is considered a jewel of Toronto's music history and has hosted the likes of Glenn Gould, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young, who famously recorded his “Live at Massey Hall 1971” album in the space.The building closed in 2018 to undergo a massive “revitalization” project that redesigned the interior, restored its stained glass windows, and will introduce new features, such as removable seating that opens the main floor to standing room.The revitalization project is valued at $180 million.The venue will also be fitted with technology for live broadcast and streaming shows, similar to what investor Michael Wekerle introduced at his recently reopened El Mocambo club across the downtown core.Toronto's live music scene is in the midst of a devastating year that's seen a number of popular venues go out of business due to COVID-19. Roughly a dozen live spaces have permanently shut down in recent months, including the Mod Club and Round Venue, while other owners have sounded a warning they could face a similar fate as the pandemic stretches on.The Canadian Live Music Association launched a survey in May that suggested 97 per cent of the 177 venues that responded as at risk of business failure.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.David Friend, The Canadian Press

  • California warns of rising virus cases, broad transmission

    LOS ANGELES — California's top health official on Tuesday said coronavirus cases are expected to continue to climb in the state and that everyday activities now carry a much greater risk of infection.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said the roughly 23,000 new virus cases reported Tuesday include test results from over the weekend and that these tend to skew lower. He urged California's 40 million residents to stay home wherever possible and said he doesn't believe the state has reached a peak in the virus surge that began in October.“The fact is that transmission is now so widespread across our state that most all non-essential activities create a serious risk for transmission,” Ghaly told reporters.The warning comes as California authorities sent a cellphone text alert to millions of residents in two major regions of the state asking them to stay home except for essential activities. The blast — which also urged people to wear masks and physically distance — was sent to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region by California's Office of Emergency Services.Both regions came under increased restrictions this week after the capacity of hospital intensive care units dropped below 15%. The regions will be eligible to emerge from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to that threshold, the emergency services office said.Meanwhile, three counties northwest of Los Angeles said they plan to seek state approval to separate themselves from the Southern California region if their collective ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks. At that point, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties said they would ask to be assessed on the tri-county ICU capacity and not the overall ICU capacity for the sprawling Southern California region.But Ghaly said he had no plans to break up any of the regions and that these were created in line with pre-existing groupings used by local public health officials. The goal is to be able to relieve any sudden increase pressure on an intensive care unit by moving patients within a region, he said.California's 7-day average for new daily virus cases has doubled over the past two weeks, while the positivity rate jumped 55 per cent, Ghaly said. Hospitalizations rose 70 per cent over the same period with pressure mounting on intensive care units that rely on specialized staff to make life-saving decisions for coronavirus and non-virus patients, he said.Amid the recent surge in virus cases, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last week divided the state into five regions and said his administration would use intensive care unit capacity in each one as a trigger for widespread closures.That trigger was met this weekend in the two regions and five Bay Area counties that adopted the measures as a precaution, putting the vast majority of the state's residents under stay-at-home-orders. The move has been decried by many small business owners and residents weary of the pandemic.The Southern California region includes Los Angeles County, where public health officials say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed all-time highs every day since Dec. 1.While gatherings are banned in Los Angeles County under public health orders, 158 people were arrested at an illegal house party Saturday, the Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently said since March he focused on educating people about virus-related restrictions but now will crack down on “super-spreader events.”The Associated Press

  • B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's attorney general paid tribute Tuesday to a lawyer he credited with reforming Canada's legal landscape and fighting for the rights of all Canadians throughout his lifetime.David Eby said the death of Joseph Arvay, 71, who successfully argued constitutional cases supporting same-sex marriage benefits, LGBTQ rights and the right to assisted dying, will leave an indelible mark and a gap that will not be filled.Eby told the legislature Arvay revolutionized a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guaranteeing equality to all Canadians with successful cases in the Supreme Court of Canada on book censorship and the right to assisted death."He was unapologetic and unafraid on asserting the rights of even unpopular groups at the time," said Eby. "He dramatically reformed the legal landscape in Canada. I am so grateful for the chance to know him. I am so grateful for his work promoting the rights of all Canadians."Among Arvay's most recent cases was his appearance in Federal Court on behalf of 15 young people seeking to compel Ottawa to develop a climate recovery plan based on science.Earlier this year, Arvay was in the B.C. Supreme Court representing Canadian Doctors for Medicare, the B.C. Health Coalition, two doctors and two patients in a long-running legal battle over public and private health care.Murray Rankin, B.C.'s Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, told the legislature Arvay was a legal warrior who changed the course of history for many people in Canada who faced discrimination and injustice."Were it not for Joe Arvay, marriage equality in this country would not exist," he said. "Were it not for Joe Arvay, discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people in our schools and in our bookstores would have persisted. Were it not for Joe, people suffering with interminable pain would not have been able to avail themselves of medically assisted dying."Rankin said he and Arvay were law partners and friends. He said Arvay appeared at the Supreme Court of Canada more than 75 times."He was like a brother to me," said Rankin. "He was the bravest person I ever knew and he made all of us better for having lived in our world."A profile of Arvay on his law firm's website says he held law degrees from Western University in London, Ont., and Harvard.When he was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, the citation mentioned that he often took on the landmark cases he was known for on a pro bono basis. "With keen legal acumen and dedication to social justice, he has played an unparalleled role in shaping the interpretation of the law on matters of civil rights and liberties."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Dialysis services sought for northern Cape Breton

    A group advocating for dialysis patients in northern Cape Breton says treatment should be provided closer to home. Janet Anczurowski is among those who spend between six and seven hours every week travelling for life-saving dialysis. The Chéticamp woman relies on a friend for drives to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital three times a week for treatment. Dialysis usually takes about four hours."If I didn't get dialysis, I'd be dead," said Anczurowski.Anczurowski said the drive to hospital can be made particularly challenging by strong southeasterly winds known as les Suêtes that nearly pushed her and another drive off the road two years ago. At-home treatment  Members of a local advocacy group known as Dialysis Services in Chéticamp say a program offering dialysis at home is not working. "It's like asking a carpenter, a meat cutter, an office worker, to go train for a week or six weeks, depending on which system you decided to choose," said Darlene Doucet. "And then you are essentially delivering dialysis services to a loved one."Doucet became involved in the mission to bring health services to her community after her father, who has since passed away, underwent dialysis last year.Anczurowski said the at-home program is not something she's considered."You get about 30 boxes a month, so you have to have room … plus you have to have somebody who's willing to do that, and I don't have anybody to do that," she said.Group member Lisette Aucoin-Bourgeois said providing a service in Chéticamp would allow some patients to speak with health professionals in their first language.Some older community members have found it difficult to properly express themselves while undergoing treatment, she said."Somebody who is sick and needs to explain their condition will often converse in their first language and in our case, it's French," she said. "We have to keep fighting to make sure that issue is addressed."Chéticamp not considered for dialysis siteMarla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness, said Chéticamp is not currently being considered for a dialysis site.A new $8-million dialysis centre recently opened at the Glace Bay Hospital, which the province has said will take some of the strain off Sydney. According to the province, a number of factors go into determining the location of sites, including population, distance to current locations and staffing.  MORE TOP STORIES

  • Caribou captive breeding program may come too late to prevent extinction in national parks

    Canada needs a national board of advisers to hold Parks Canada's feet to the fire and shield it from political interference.

  • Windsor-Essex might head into a lockdown. Here's what that would mean.

    A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks means Windsor-Essex might move into the province's 'grey-lockdown' category by next week — but what exactly does this mean for big box stores, small businesses and the public?  About a week and a half ago, the region moved into the 'red-control' category, which is the second highest tier of the province's COVID-19 restrictions. For the most part, this saw indoor and outdoor gathering numbers significantly reduced to five and 25 respectively, along with a 10 person limit on indoor dining at restaurants. But in grey, the most dramatic restrictions include no indoor dining at restaurants and no indoor social gatherings with those outside of one's household. Gathering restrictions under grey  * No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household * 10 person limit for outdoor public events and social gatherings, with physical distancing. * 10 person indoor and outdoor limit for wedding services, funeral services and other religious services, rites or ceremonies, with physical distancing. Restaurant restrictions under grey * Indoor and outdoor service are prohibited. Only takeout, drive-thru and delivery are allowed, including alcohol. Sport and fitness facility restrictions under grey * Indoor and outdoor sport and recreational fitness facilities are closed except for those for high performance athletes or specified purposes (like day camps or child care).  * Outdoor recreational amenities (i.e. rinks, skill hills, snow trails) can be open with restrictions. * Community centres and multi-purpose faclities can stay open for certain activities (i.e. day camp, child care, social services). Personal care, retail restrictions under grey * Personal care services are closed.  * Retail stores, including outlets in malls, are closed to in-person shopping. They can only provide curbside pick-up or delivery.  * Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, other retailers selling groceries, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies and safety supply stores can stay open for in-person shopping.  * Shopping malls can be open for limited purposes, including access to businesses and organizations allowed to be open (i.e. pharmacy or dentist), food courts for takeout.  * Where shopping is allowed, there will be a 50 per cent capacity.  * Outdoor markets are allowed with restrictions. The full list of grey restrictions can be found here. As of Tuesday, only two other regions are in the grey zone: Toronto and Peel. Both regions entered lockdown on Nov. 23 and, at this time, are expected to remain in grey until at least Dec. 21. Windsor-Essex has 491 active cases of COVID-19, 57 of which were announced Tuesday. There are also 19 outbreaks.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:Toronto Stock Exchange (17,639.00, up 56.65 points.)Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 2.14 per cent, to $23.37 on 14.9 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up four cents, or 5.19 per cent, to 81 cents on 10.9 million shares.Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $42.80 on 10.7 million shares.BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Up 31 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $57.85 on 9.5 million shares.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Down 35 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $31.41 on 8.4 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 6.91 per cent, to $2.94 on 6.4 million shares.Companies in the news: Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 30 cents or 1.1 per cent to $27.34. Air Canada will be cutting more routes in Atlantic Canada starting in the new year because of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Effective Jan. 11, the airline says it will be suspending until further notice all flights in Sydney, N.S., and Saint John, N.B., along with temporarily halting routes in Deer Lake, N.L., Charlottetown, Fredericton and Halifax. The move comes after the country's largest airline announced in June the indefinite suspensions of 11 routes in Atlantic Canada and the closure of stations in Bathurst, N.B., and Wabush, N.L. Airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said the most recent route cuts in Atlantic Canada represent a small subset of the 95 planned suspensions it announced along with its third-quarter earnings results in November.Enbridge Inc. — Returns to shareholders will be a higher priority as Enbridge Inc. completes its large capital projects, company executives told investors Tuesday, punctuating the strategy with an increase in its dividend. A subdued share price and increased regulatory risk for big projects make buying back its shares and considering higher dividends, along with smaller organic growth projects, a better way forward after years of strong growth, said CEO Al Monaco at Enbridge's online investor day. He said the company expects to have $5 billion to $6 billion a year in available cash to invest after spending is complete on its Line 3 replacement pipeline project late next year, of which two-thirds will be used for low-risk, low-capital-intensity projects, modernization and utility rate base investments.Suncor Energy Inc. — Enerkem and a group of partners, including Shell, Suncor Energy Inc. and Hydro-Quebec, plan to spend $876 million to build a biofuel production plant in Quebec from non-recyclable residual materials and wood waste. Varennes Carbon Recycling will use electrolysis to transform excess hydroelectricity capacity and more than 200,000 tonnes of waste annually into nearly 125 million litres of biofuels and renewable chemicals. The project is valued at $876 million, including $687 million for the plant. The Quebec government is providing a loan of up to $80 million as well as an investment in preferred shares of up to $80 million. The federal government is investing $74 million in the project. Hydro-Quebec is investing more than $190 million to install an 87-megawatt electrolyzer for the production of green hydrogen.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Trump hails vaccine 'miracle,' with millions of doses soon

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus Tuesday as the White House worked to instil confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe BidenTrump said the expected approvals are coming before most people thought possible. “They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true," he declared.Trump led Tuesday's White House event celebrating “Operation Warp Speed,” his administration's effort to produce and distribute safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19. The first vaccine, from drugmaker Pfizer, is expected to receive endorsement by a panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers as soon as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — expected in coming months.“Every American who wants the vaccine will be able to get the vaccine and we think by spring we’re going to be in a position nobody would have believed possible just a few months ago,” Trump said.Pfizer developed its vaccine outside of “Operation Warp Speed,” but is partnering with the federal government on manufacturing and distribution.England began its first vaccinations earlier Tuesday, to great fanfare, as the world mounts its fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 Americans and some 1.5 million people worldwide.Trump and his aides hope to tamp down skepticism among some Americans about the vaccines and help build the outgoing Republican president’s legacy.However, Trump’s administration was also facing new scrutiny Tuesday after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which has been shown to be highly effective against COVID-19. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.Trump used Tuesday’s event to sign an executive order in which the secretary of Health and Human Services is directed to ensure that Americans have priority access to the vaccine.A senior administration official said the order would restrict the federal government from delivering doses to other nations until there is excess supply to meet domestic demand, but it was not immediately clear what the practical impact would be.Tuesday's “Operation Warp Speed” event featured Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and a host of government experts, state leaders and business executives, as the White House looked to explain that the vaccine is safe and lay out the administration’s plans to bring it to the American people. But officials from Biden’s transition team, which will oversee the bulk of the largest vaccination program in the nation’s history once he takes office Jan. 20, were not invited.Biden, who was rolling out his senior health team on Tuesday, said last week that in meetings with Trump administration officials his aides have discovered that “there’s no detailed plan that we’ve seen” for how to get the vaccines out of containers, into syringes and then into people’s arms.Trump administration officials insist that such plans have been developed, with the bulk of the work falling to states and local governments to ensure their most vulnerable populations are vaccinated first. In all, about 50,000 vaccination sites are enrolled in the government’s distribution system.But career officials insisted it was still too early to declare victory.““We don’t want to get out in front of ourselves,” said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, responsible for overseeing the logistical and distribution efforts. "As my father used to say, ‘You can only spike the football when you’re in the end zone.’ Well, what is the end zone described to us here? Shots in arms.”Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden promised to distribute “100 million shots in the first 100 days" of his administration — roughly on pace with Trump's projections for vaccination.Introducing his pandemic response team on Tuesday, Biden laid out his priorities for the start of his new government. He repeated his previous calls for all Americans to wear masks for 100 days to prevent the spread of the virus and said he’d mandate doing so in federal buildings and on public transportation. Biden also said he believed the virus could be brought under enough control to reopen “the majority of schools” within his first 100 days as president.Those pledges came even as Biden struck a sombre tone about the toll the coronavirus has already taken. He said that, after about nine months of living with the pandemic, the U.S. is “at risk of becoming numb to its toll on all of us” and “resigned to feel that there’s nothing we can do."Trump, meanwhile, defended his decision to hold indoor holiday parties at the White House this December, though they have attracted hundreds of largely mask-less supporters contrary to his administration's warnings that the American public should avoid such settings.“Well, they’re Christmas parties," he told reporters Tuesday.Though Trump was taking credit for the pace of vaccine development, much of the groundwork was laid over the past decade, amid new research into messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines — of the sort developed by both Pfizer and Moderna.“The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press this month. “That’s what the public has to understand.”Fauci, who will serve as a chief scientific adviser to Biden's administration, appeared virtually at the president-elect's event, but did not attend the White House summit. The White House did include early clips of Fauci predicting a longer development time for the vaccines in a round-up of skeptics of Trump's timetable.The Trump administration insists that between the Pfizer vaccine, the vaccine from Moderna and others in the pipeline, the U.S. will be able to accommodate any American who wants to be vaccinated by the end of the second quarter of 2021.The Food and Drug Administration’s panel of outside vaccine experts is to meet Thursday to conduct a final review of the Pfizer vaccine, and it will meet later this month on the Moderna version.FDA decisions on the two vaccines are expected within days of each meeting. Both have been determined to be 95% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Plans call for distributing and then administering about 40 million doses of the two companies’ vaccines by the end of the year — with the first doses shipping within hours of FDA clearance.The decision not to secure additional Pfizer purchases last summer was first reported by The New York Times. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC the administration is "continuing to work across manufacturers to expand the availability of releasable, of FDA-approved vaccine as quickly as possible. … We do still have that option for an additional 500 million doses.”Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government’s vaccine effort, noted the Trump administration had been looking at a number of different vaccines during the summer. He told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that “no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn’t know which one would work and which one would be better than the other.”___AP writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Delaware, Lauran Neergaard and Kevin Freking in Washington and Linda Johnson in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

  • Pandemic prompts cancellation of Alaskan holiday tradition

    JUNEAU, Alaska — The traditional holiday open house at the governor's mansion in Juneau won't be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday.Spokesperson Jeff Turner, by email, said the pandemic “has fundamentally changed how Alaskans will observe the holidays. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community of Juneau, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s holiday open house.”The mansion in years past has opened to the public for the event, with the governor, and often the lieutenant governor, and their spouses greeting people as they file through the decorated house en route to a room filled with cookies and other treats.The holiday-season tradition began in 1913 and was held every year except for two years during World War II, the governor's office has said.Dunleavy last month asked Alaskans to “consider celebrating differently” during the holidays.The state has reported more than 36,700 resident cases of COVID-19, and 145 related deaths. The state health department said Monday an earlier reported backlog of 1,600 cases has been added to a public online dashboard.For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.The Associated Press

  • San Francisco nixes cigarette smoking ban in apartments

    SAN FRANCISCO — An ordinance to ban cigarette smoking in San Francisco apartments failed to get a second vote from supervisors Tuesday, meaning the proposal is dead for now.Supervisors last week approved the measure, saying that non-smoking residents living in cramped apartment buildings should be free from secondhand smoke. The measure carved out an exemption for marijuana, which cannot be smoked in public spaces.The legislation required two separate votes, and Tuesday's yes vote was considered a given.But Supervisor Aaron Peskin on Tuesday requested the proposal be sent back to committee, saying that he had heard from long-time, low-income tenants and worried about the ban's impact. The motion passed 6-5.Last week, supervisors voted 10-1 to approve the ban, with Supervisor Dean Preston the sole no vote. He said the proposal would most likely have a negative impact on long-term tenants who signed leases before landlords began banning indoor smoking.Those against the ban argued that it infringed on their rights inside their homes.Two of the proposal's chief supporters, Norman Yee and Sandra Lee Fewer, are not returning to the Board of Supervisors next year.The Associated Press

  • Manitoba extends COVID-19 rules until next year, adds exemptions for drive-in events

    The Manitoba government announce Tuesday that existing public health orders have been expended to Jan. 8, 2021 keeping them in place for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.