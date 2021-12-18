Quebec's emissions are climbing, putting its climate goals in doubt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In Quebec, transportation accounted for 43 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, the highest of any sector. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)
In Quebec, transportation accounted for 43 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, the highest of any sector. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada - image credit)

When it comes to the fight against climate change, the province of Quebec is stumbling.

This week, the Coalition Avénir Quebec government confirmed greenhouse gas emissions in the province climbed by 1.5 per cent in 2019, the latest year for which figures are available, putting Quebec further away from its Paris Agreement goals.

In announcing the setback, Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette sought to lay blame on the policies of those in power before his government took office in 2018, blaming in particular the new McInnis cement plant in the Gaspé region in eastern Quebec.

He also acknowledged the enormity of the task ahead.

"We have to tell the truth," Charette told a news conference Wednesday. "The challenge is huge."

But environmentalists and experts say the province, which is rich in hydroelectric power, hasn't done enough to curb emissions, especially those produced by cars and trucks.

By 2030, Quebec's emissions are supposed to be 37.5 per cent lower than they were in 1990. At this point, they are only 2.7 per cent below 1990 levels.

"Transportation is really the key sector where we could do better, we should do better," said Pierre-Olivier Pineau, chair of energy sector management at HEC Montréal's business school.

"The reason why emissions grow in Quebec and throughout Canada, it's really because people love their SUVs and they buy more cars. So not only do we have bigger cars, but we have a larger number of them. It's actually growing faster than the population, so people are buying more and more cars."

Emissions from transportation on the rise

The federal government released its own figures in April, showing that Canada's overall emissions had gone up 0.2 per cent in 2019.

The CAQ climate plan, released last year, is focused on getting more people to use electric cars and to power more industrial production with hydroelectricity. The government has said it would ban new gas-powered vehicles in 2035.

Those changes will help, Pineau said, but a more ambitious mix of investments in public transit and regulatory changes are needed.

Transportation — including personal vehicles and freight — accounted for 43 per cent of Quebec's emissions in 2019. (Industrial emitters, by comparison, accounted for 29 per cent.)

"In addition to these good initiatives, they should make sure that they don't expand the area where people live. And … because urban sprawl is a problem, we should identify the regions where people live," Pineau said.

Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada
Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada

'Hiding behind previous governments'

The McInnis cement plant, which began production in 2017 and was funded in large part by taxpayer money, is Quebec's biggest industrial emitter of greenhouse gases.

Previous Liberal and Parti Québécois governments supported the project. The CAQ did not, which Charette was quick to highlight during his news conference on Wednesday.

Patrick Bonin, a climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Canada, said he is not impressed with the CAQ pointing the finger at past decision-makers. The current government has shown a lack of leadership on climate change, he said.

"What we have here is a government who is hiding behind previous governments," said Bonin. "The Legault government has been there for three years and they don't have a credible plan."

Isabelle LaRose/Radio-Canada
Isabelle LaRose/Radio-Canada

The current plan would only get Quebec halfway to its 2030 emissions target, Bonin said, and the CAQ's desire to build more roads — like the proposed $7-billion tunnel linking Quebec City to its south shore — will undercut those efforts.

"They're not working on stopping urban sprawling," he said. "It is the most idiotic project you can imagine."

In a statement, Équiterre, a Quebec-based environmental organization, described the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 as a "monumental failure""

"It is clear that governments succeed one another but the results remain the same," the group said.

Eight years left

On Wednesday, Charette had touted the CAQ's climate change plan as being more robust than previous governments.

The environment minister said the province was working on several measures that will get it closer to its 2030 goal, including tabling a bill that would put an end to the exploitation of fossil fuels in Quebec.

Canada's emissions over time

But there will be challenges, Charette said, including the fact he expects the McInnis cement plan to emit even more greenhouse gases in the coming years.

In a statement, the company told CBC News it is committed to operating in a sustainable way and is looking at alternative carbon fuels and cement in order to pollute less.

Ultimately, the province is running out of time.

"We have eight years, essentially, to fill a gap of nearly 35 per cent," Charette said. "So this is major."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • In Joel Coen's 'Macbeth,' Denzel Washington returns to Shakespeare

    "Bang! 'You want to do' — I said, 'What? With who?!'" Denzel Washington was wrapping a run on Broadway when Joel Coen called about a new Shakespeare film. (Dec. 17)

  • TSX posts weekly decline as Fed's more hawkish stance weighs

    Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Friday, adding to this week's decline, as oil prices fell and investors assessed the economic impact of expected interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 0.77 points at 20,739.01. "The market is still trying to digest the Fed interest rate comments and how all that will impact the economy over time."

  • Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada

    Over the years, wild boars have become increasingly common in parts of Canada. But researchers say these creatures are nightmares. Mike Drolet explains the danger behind the invasive species.

  • French authorities boost stadium security after fan violence

    PARIS (AP) — Professional soccer matches in France will be immediately abandoned when a player or a referee is injured by a projectile thrown from the stands, government officials said Thursday. The move announced by the Sports, Interior and Justice ministries followed a series of violent incidents in stadiums this season in the French league. It was also agreed that the sale and carrying of plastic bottles will be banned in stadiums by next July. French authorities decided to take urgent action

  • Suspected arson in downtown Osaka building leaves 24 dead

    OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in an eight-story building in downtown Osaka in western Japan on Friday left 24 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. Police were searching for a man in his 50s to 60s who witnesses saw carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping. He may have been among the 24 dead, or is one of the three people who were resuscitated and remain in serious conditions, or may ha

  • Self-isolating in Nova Scotia? Here's what supports might be available to you

    As Nova Scotia reports a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, plenty of people across the province are self-isolating, whether they tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results. Below is a list of supports that might be available to you and your family during your time in isolation. Financial supports Low-income households may be eligible for up to $400 to help cover heating or electricity bills through Salvation Army Nova Scotia's COVID-19 Relief Fund. To be

  • The first 'true' millipede with 1,306 legs has been found

    Researchers say there may be more undiscovered creatures in the area.

  • COVID-19: Ontario officials monitoring Omicron data ‘very closely,’ top doctor says

    Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Friday that the province is following data about the Omicron COVID-19 variant “very closely,” and that they are also in contact with health officials in South Africa, England and Denmark. “We’ll be monitoring the data every single day – we need to absolutely understand the effects of this virus,” Moore said.

  • Sask. non-profit's doorstep deliveries open door for year-round support

    It all started with a cancelled Christmas supper. Last December, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Saskatoon's City Centre Church to call off its annual event, which normally serves dinner for 800 to 1,000 people in need. With little time to change course, volunteers decided to deliver the food and gifts directly to people who are at-risk or experiencing homelessness. Since then, Mission20 — the church's outreach arm — has launched an initiative it calls Doorstep:GO, delivering care packages year rou

  • Nunavut's former deputy chief public health officer spills details on Iqaluit's water crisis

    Nunavut's former deputy chief public health officer says she flagged concerns to the City of Iqaluit about whether tests at the city's water facilities were done properly in early October when strange, fuel-like smells were coming from the taps. In an interview with CBC News, Dr. Anne Huang, who is no longer in the role, said that "It definitely was challenging to receive information that first week." Initially, she said the city "had no idea who I was." In the days that followed, her fears were

  • Kentucky rain turns more tornado survivors out of their homes

    Jimmy Galbreath counted his blessings too soon. As Galbreath watched, water leaked steadily into his kitchen, finding paths opened by two trees that had smashed into his house during the tornado. "I can't stay in here, it's impossible," said Galbreath, who collects social security.

  • Shark aggressively bumps scuba diver's camera in Belize

    Reef sharks are one of the ocean's most magnificent predators. They are sleek and graceful in their movements, and frighteningly powerful. With rows or razor sharp teeth and tremendous jaw strength, they are formidable hunters. But they are also one of the ocean's most misunderstood animals. Shark attacks on humans are rare. Unprovoked attacks are even more rare. For the most part, sharks are scavengers and opportunistic feeders that prey on the weak and dying creatures. In this way, they keep populations healthy, ensuring that only the strongest of a species is allowed to reproduce. Without sharks, many animal populations would not be kept in check and the effect on the balance of the reef would be devastating.

  • Ontario adds new restrictions, capacity limits ahead of the holidays

    With just over a week until Christmas, the Ontario government has put in new restrictions in a bid to help reduce the spread of Omicron. Erica Vella has details on the new measures.

  • Illinois governor repeals parental notification of abortion

    CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois' governor signed legislation Friday to repeal a requirement that parents or guardians be notified when a minor is seeking an abortion, calling it an effort to safeguard reproductive rights that are being stripped and threatened elsewhere. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the measure repeals a 1995 act requiring that a parent or guardian be notified at least 48 hours in advance when a minor 17 or younger seeks an abortion. The earlier law did not require consent, which is required

  • Justice Department asks high court to allow vaccine mandate

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration late Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block lower court orders that are keeping President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for health care workers from going into effect in about half of the states. The administration asked the justices to allow the “urgently needed health and safety measure to take effect before the winter spike in COVID-19 cases worsens further.” It said the requirement “will save hundreds or even thousands of lives each month.” The adm

  • COVID-19: What do we know about the severity of Omicron infections?

    Infectious diseases specialists Dr. Susy Hota, Dr. Lynora Saxinger and Dr. Isaac Bogoch answer viewer questions about the Omicron variant, including what we know on the severity of infections, and what people should consider if they’ve recently received a booster shot and have travel plans.

  • Long recovery ahead from Kentucky tornado damage

    It may take months, or even years, but residents of Mayfield, Kentucky say they'll rebuild after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people and destroying thousands of homes. (Dec. 16)

  • News bulletin 2021/12/17 12:25

    News bulletin 2021/12/17 12:25View on euronews

  • Toronto Police Service Chief James Ramer tests positive for COVID-19

    TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service says Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19. The service says in a release that he tested positive Friday afternoon. The release says even though he wasn't showing symptoms Ramer went for the test out of an abundance of caution. Ramer says he feels well and continues to work while isolating at home. He says he is working closely with Toronto Public Health and the police service wellness unit to ensure his close contacts are notified. There were no

  • Toronto police chief admits senior officer caught stealing drugs should’ve been charged

    The chief of police admits a senior officer who was caught stealing drugs from evidence lockers should have been charged. The startling admission comes before the release of an OPP investigation into the way Det. Paul Warden’s departure was handled. Catherine McDonald reports.