Quebec's police watchdog investigating serious injury of cyclist in Sherbrooke

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the serious injury of a cyclist in Sherbrooke, Que.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says that on Dec. 26, at around 11:50 a.m., police officers with the Service de police de Sherbrooke (SPS) spotted a person for whom the SPS had an arrest warrant.

The person was riding a bicycle.

According to the BEI, one of the officers allegedly asked them to stop, but the person did not, losing controlling of the bicycle and falling.

The BEI says the SPS officers then allegedly restrained and handcuffed the person.

The person was reportedly transported to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Six BEI investigators were tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.