Queen’s Brian May Reveals Minor Stroke; Guitarist Recovering After “Health Hiccup” Left Him Unable To Use Arm
Don’t fret: He will rock you again.
Queen’s founding guitarist Brian May revealed that he had a “minor stroke” last week that left him unable to use his left arm for a while. But the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is recovering and assured the faithful that the episode is not career-threatening.
“The good news is that I can play guitar,” May said in a video shared on his website on Wednesday (watch it below). “It was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke. And all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary.”
That indeed is good news for the legion of Queen worshippers around the globe. The English band released a slew of platinum albums and smash singles starting in the mid-1970s, including six No. 1 hits in the UK and two stateside. The group has sold more than 87.5 million records in the U.S. alone.
Also featuring drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon, Queen found a new generation of fans with the 2018 rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The film grossed an astounding $910.8 million worldwide, and Rami Malek won an Oscar for playing revered frontman Freddie Mercury.
Now led by American Idol alum Adam Lambert, Queen finished its long, globe-tripping, Coivd-affected Rhapsody Tour in February after more than 100 concerts.
