Queen Camilla Brightens Jersey in Vibrant Turquoise Anna Valentine Dress During Visit With King Charles

Queen Camilla‘s choice of wardrobe brightened a rainy day during a royal visit to Saint Helier, Jersey, on Monday. The queen consort joined husband King Charles III for a Special Sitting of the States Assembly and Sitting of the Royal Court at the Royal Square. The Royal Square was the venue for the Proclamation of King Charles’ accession to the throne.

For the occasion, Queen Camilla withstood the elements of torrential rain and fashioned a turquoise dress from one of her go-to designers. The queen consort wore a turquoise dress courtesy of Anna Valentine, which brightened the occasion and complemented the British royal family member’s blond hair. The dress featured a flared collar and a wrapped belt at the waist.

More from WWD

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Royal Square for a Special Sitting of the States Assembly and Sitting of the Royal Court during an official visit to Jersey on July 15 in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Keeping her dress as the centerpiece of her ensemble, Queen Camilla fashioned accessories and other elements of her ensemble in shades of sand and taupe. The queen consort wore a pair of pumps in a textured sand color by Eliot Zed and carried a handbag in taupe by British-designed luxury leather handbag brand Charlotte Elizabeth.

As for her jewelry selections, Queen Camilla accessorized with staple pieces by Kiki McDonough and Van Cleef & Arpels. Along with a necklace, bracelets and earrings, the queen consort also fashioned a brooch on her dress from her own personal collection.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch The King’s Parade under torrential rain during an official visit to Jersey on July 15 in Saint Helier, Jersey.

The British royal wore a petite diamond ribbon brooch, which features a ribbon design in a trefoil shape. The brooch includes small diamond tassels at the end of each ribbon, adding even more sparkle to Queen Camilla’s ensemble.

As for his attire, King Charles opted for gray suiting with pops of purple, including his tie and pocket square.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Royal Square for a Special Sitting of the States Assembly and Sitting of the Royal Court during an official visit to Jersey on July 15 in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Queen Camilla’s affinity for the designs of Anna Valentine — and another go-to designer Fiona Clare — often showcase the royal’s proclivity for vibrant colors and playful prints. During her appearance at Wimbledon on July 10, the royal wore another Anna Valentine dress with a similar shape and silhouette to Monday’s ensemble. Her Wimbledon look, however, featured an ornate design with giraffes embroidered on the skirt.

View Gallery

Launch Gallery: Queen Camilla Wearing Pieces From Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewelry Collection [PHOTOS]

Best of WWD